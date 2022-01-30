September 3, 1961 – January 26, 2022 (age 60)

Marla Peterson, of Wellsville Utah, passed peacefully from this world to a long-awaited reunion with her parents and two older brothers. She was born September 3, 1961, in Blackfoot, Idaho. She was the youngest of eight children born to John Heber Peterson and Bernadene May Bird. Marla passed away at age 60. However, at age 33, she decided she would stay at 33 forever. If you asked her age, she would say 33 with gusto never to be dissuaded. We will always think of her as 33, happy and loving with her zippy personality. Marla grew up in a large loving family with four older brothers and three sisters to dote on her. From the first moment we saw her, we knew she was a very special gift from our Heavenly Father. She filled our home with love and joy and was our little angel.

Marla had a big loving heart and sweet honest innocence that drew people to love her. She was able to see the beauty in each person. She would often meet someone new, look them in their face, and with all her love exclaim, “Beau-ti-ful!” Marla loved music. She diligently practiced the piano even though she couldn’t read music. She played with gentle movements and a face full of expression. Her favorite pastime was doing “homework.” She spent hours filling notebooks with letters and numbers and then left a line of XOXOXO putting her stamp on her work. Marla loved her family, the Swensen’s, anything pink, milkshakes, painted fingernails, UNO, BYU, her fanny pack, eating out, and shoes.

In 1968, her father passed away from cancer. Marla’s loving “Daddy John” was not forgotten, as she often spoke of him. Later, a step-father, Albert Fillmore, and two more sisters, Aloha and Renee, and a brother, Jim, joined her family.

With increasing concern for Marla’s care, in 2001 a move to Logan, Utah was made. This move made it possible to be near two of her sisters. Trenna and Candace were able to provide more care. Marla loved her independence and soon wanted to try living “on her own.” She was able to live in a supervised home. Justus and Julie Swensen worked with Marla and volunteered to be a part of a program to take her into their home. It was a match made in heaven. Mother’s prayers were answered, and Marla’s life was blessed. Justus and Julie and their sweet family have continued to love, care, and bless her in their home for the past 20 years. This was a tremendous blessing for Marla and her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Bernadene and her brothers, Brent and Redge.

She is survived by her five siblings Collin (Hallie), Candace (Brent), Michele (Turrell), Layne (Ilene), and Trenna (John), sister-in-laws, Vicki and Wendy, step-sister, Aloha (Russell), and numerous nieces, nephews, and her second family, Justus, Julie, Zach, Caleb, Chase, and Hadlee Swensen.

Services will be held on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. in the Wellsville 6th Ward Chapel, 48 West 1450 South in Wellsville, Utah.

The services will be streamed live and may be watched Thursday at 11 am (MST) by clicking on the following link: https://youtu.be/HiK_Jj0d5Oo

A viewing will be held Thursday from 10-10:45 a.m. at the church.

Interment will be in Burley, Idaho at Pleasant View Cemetery, next to her parents, at 3:30 p.m.

As a family we are especially grateful for our saintly mother who took such good care of our special angel sister. We will never be able to thank Justus and Julie and their family enough for what they have done for Marla. We are also grateful to Debbie and LaNae at CNS services for their loving care of our little sister and to the Strider Services for the many years of daily care they have rendered.

