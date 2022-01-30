Melinda Anderson Roth of St. Charles, Idaho passed away on Sunday, January 30, 2022 surrounded by her family after a short illness. She was born in Pullman, WA while her father was in Veterinary school. She went to Haddon Heights High School in New Jersey where she met her soulmate, Paul Roth. She loved playing on the Varsity basketball team. She continued her education at Utah State University, Harvard University, and studied to be a nurse at Ricks College. She had a career as a nurse and an educator. She loved learning and loved words.

She is survived by her husband Paul and her children: Glenn, Gregory, Grant, Gretta, Genna, and Gable, and 21 grandchildren.

Services will be held at Noon, Saturday February 5, in the Saint Charles, Idaho Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Building located at 75 North Main Street St. Charles, Idaho.

Interment will follow at the Fish Haven Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 – 11:45 AM on Saturday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, please take your family out for ice cream.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Matthews Mortuary.