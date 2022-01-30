Ona Newbold Carpenter Herring passed away on Sunday, January 23, 2022, at her home in Lindon, Utah, peacefully concluding a life full of kindness, love and many adventures. She was 82 years old.

Born December 21, 1939, to Floyd LaVern and Thella Gilbert Newbold in Logan, Utah. Ona was raised on a fruit farm in Providence, Utah, where she spent her time picking fruit and reading under the apple trees.

Ona was the oldest of four children, an accomplished piano player and a genuinely sweet person to everyone she met. She loved cats and good music like Yani, Il Divo and her favorite song, “Bring Him Home” from Les Miserables. From her clothing to her jewelry to her flowers – lavender was Ona’s signature shade, and she wore it well.

While a student at Utah State University, she met and married William Boyd Carpenter. They lived in Preston and Soda Springs, Idaho, had two children, Christine and Justin, and many incredibly supportive friends.

Ona was a wonderful mother who offered constant encouragement and love to her children. She was also an elementary school librarian for many years and loved reading to the students. Her other hobbies included reading (while eating raisins, of course), watching Hallmark movies and planting flowers.

After her divorce, Ona returned to Logan, where she fulfilled a lifelong dream of temple marriage when she married Gordon Lloyd Herring on July 22, 1983, in the Logan Temple.

The two settled in a white brick house with blue shutters and trim in River Heights, Utah, where they made their home for 34 years. They loved to travel, work hard and plant flowers everywhere they could find a place. More than anything, they enjoyed just being together.

In 2017, Ona and Gordon moved to Spring Gardens Assisted Living Center to be closer to family, but somehow Ona still found ways to keep her hands in the dirt, planting flowerpots for all to enjoy. Her dear Gordon passed away in August 2020 after 37 years of marriage, and her heart was never quite the same without him. No amount of her favorite brown licorice, vanilla coke or green grapes could fix that.

Ona was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints with a lasting testimony of Jesus Christ. She made sure her temple recommend was perfectly placed in her wallet and cherished her time as a Logan Temple ordinance worker. She carried her hope and faith in the atonement of Jesus Christ with her to happily reunite with Gordon, her parents and her sister.

She is survived by two brothers, Vern (Joy) and David Newbold, two children, Chris Carpenter Gibb (Gary) and Justin Carpenter, 22 grandchildren and 32 great grandchildren.

We will miss you, Grandma Ona!

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, January 29th, at 10:30 am, at the Lindon 4th Ward located at 731 East Center Street, Lindon, Utah where a Viewing will be held prior to services from 9:00 to 10:00 am.

Interment in Providence Cemetery, 925 River Heights Blvd., River Heights, Utah.

Funeral Services will be available to view via live stream at the following link: https://my.gather.app/remember/ona-herring