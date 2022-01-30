Stewart Floyd Thompson

Written by Obituaries
January 30, 2022

August 19, 1936 – January 31, 2022 (age 85)

Stewart Floyd Thompson 85, passed away from complications of a stroke on Monday, January 31, 2022, at the Franklin County Medical Center, with his beloved wife Elise, at his side.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 am, Thursday, February 3, 2022, at the Fairview LDS Chapel, 165 W 4800 S, Preston, Friends may call on Wednesday evening February 2, 2022, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m and again on Thursday from 9:30 to 10:30 am at the chapel.

Interment will follow services in the Fairview Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Franklin County Funeral Home.

