10,272 new COVID cases reported in Utah from weekend

FILE PHOTO - a laboratory worker takes a swab test

A weekend total of 10,272 new coronavirus infections were reported Monday by the Utah Department of Health (UDOH), including 4,801 cases Friday, 3,208 Saturday and 2,324 Sunday. Sixty-one cases were removed from the total count through data quality analysis.

The average number of new cases from the three weekend days was 3,424; the daily average for seven days prior to last Friday was nearly 7,800. It is unclear whether the relatively low numbers from the weekend are due to Utahns following state officials’ guidance to not get tested or if transmission rates are trending lower.

Over the nearly 23 months of the pandemic 885,423 positive cases have been reported in Utah.

Including 11 new COVID-19 deaths reported Monday, 4,118 Utahns have died from the virus over the course of the pandemic and 204 of them are in northern Utah.

As of Monday 813 COVID patients are hospitalized in Utah — there were a record 843 Friday — and 31,284 Utahns have been hospitalized with the virus during the pandemic.

With 23,533 Utahns tested since Friday almost 4.8 million people have been tested in Utah and 8.89 million total tests have been administered.

UDOH updated risk ratio statistics Monday showing in the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 10.5 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.7 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19 and 2.3 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

In northern Utah Mondayi 148 new COVID cases were reported from the weekend and the district’s total case count grew to 49,084. Within the BRHD 1,882 people have been hospitalized over the 23 months of the pandemic.

Currently 100,475 people in northern Utah are fully vaccinated, which is 67.3 percent of the total population in the Bear River Health District. Over 215,000 vaccine doses have been administered in the district which includes 155,881 in Cache County, 57,426 in Box Elder County and 2,299 in Rich County.

Utah’s new rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 5,369 a day.

Included in Idaho’s Monday COVID update are 4,405 coronavirus deaths and the new total of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 377,721. Case counts in the three southeast Idaho counties include 2,159 total positive cases in Franklin County, 861 in Bear Lake County and 744 in Oneida County.