Connie Bowcutt passed away peacefully in her sleep on January 29, 2022.

She was born on August 8, 1968, in Mountain Home, Idaho, the daughter of Edwin Gerald Nyden Jr. and Bessie Christina Tyndall Nyden.

Connie grew up in a variety of places including Texas, Idaho, and Utah. She graduated from Mountain Crest High School in 1986.

She married Scott Holst and they adopted two wonderful children, Connor and Ashley.

On December 1, 1999, she married Scott C. Bowcutt and settled down in Brigham City, Utah.

Connie was employed at Thiokol, Park International, Weber School District, and 13 years at the I.R.S.

Family and friends were always her priority. Her big loving smile warmed our hearts. She loved to spend time working with rocks and gemstones. Connie loved the outdoors, any chance she could get to hike the trails in the mountains she would. She always looked forward to her trips to Montana with her husband, together they shared many memories fly fishing together. She was very talented at tying fishing flies. She spent many hours at the tying desk trying to get the perfect fly.

Connie is preceded in death by her step-father: Arvin Earl ‘Al’ Spurling-Finley and father-in-law: Errol Bowcutt.

Connie is survived by her husband: Scott; her mother: Bessie Christina Finley; children: Connor (Katie) Holst and Ashley (Makoa) Johnson; and three grandchildren. Siblings: Don (Julie) Nyden, Rena (Herb) Fields, Melissa (George) Scalla, Hollie (Richard) Burrup, Nicholas Finley, and James (Heather) Finley.

The family would like to thank the Brigham City first responders and EMT’s.

A private Family Service will be held.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Myers Mortuary.