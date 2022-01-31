Gloria Norr (83, a.k.a. Gloria Norr Uibel) passed away Saturday, January 29, 2022 at her home in Brigham City, UT.

Born Dec 8, 1938 to Francis Reynolds Norr (1892-1959) and Sarah Irene Means Norr (1905-1987) in Tremonton, UT, she was raised in Blue Creek, UT, Tremonton, UT, and Mesa, AZ.

She graduated from Bear River High School and attended BYU and USU, earning both a BA in English and Literature Letters and a Master’s Degree in English (with an emphasis in Library Science) from Utah State University.

She married George Reddig Uibel on 25 March, 1960 in Tremonton, UT, later divorced.

She worked at Thiokol Corp., the Box Elder County Assessor’s Office, Hansen Engineering, Flying J, Inc. and Workman, Nydeggar & Sealy, from where she retired.

She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was a seminary graduate, served as sunday school secretary, ward chorister, and held volunteer positions in the primary.

She was preceded in death by her parents and only brother, Francis M “Buzz” Norr (17 September, 1994), and sisters Elaine Norr Hoshock (7 November, 2015) and Maxine Norr Furphy (21 October, 2012).

She is survived by two sons, Charles Edmund Uibel, Salt Lake City, UT and John Reddig Uibel, American Fork, UT; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; one sister, Laura Norr Selman, Tremonton, UT

A graveside service and interment will be held at Deweyville Cemetery on Friday, 4 February, 2022 at 1:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers please donate to a favorite charity or homeless shelter.

Special thanks to Rudd Funeral Home and Bear River Floral.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home.