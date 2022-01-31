Identity released of man killed in snowmobile crash near Tony Grove Lake

David William Miles

LOGAN — The identity of a 77-year-old Smithfield man, killed Friday afternoon in a snowmobile crash near Tony Grove Lake, has been released as medical examiners continue to determine the exact cause of death. David W. Miles passed away following injuries sustained in the accident.

According to Miles’ obituary, he practiced dentistry in Smithfield for 27 years. Family also explained that he had a passion for the outdoors, serving as a member of the National Ski Patrol at Beaver Mountain for 40 years. He continued to enjoy motorcycling, bicycling, snowmobiling, snow skiing, water-skiing, and playing tennis up to the time of his death.

Cache County Sheriff’s Lt. Doyle Peck said Miles was snowmobiling with his son Friday afternoon, north of Mt. Naomi, in Logan Canyon. As the two were riding, the son told deputies, his father crashed while going down a hill.

The son was able to call 911 and give law enforcement the location of the crash. He told dispatch operators, Miles was wearing a helmet and appeared to have a broken wrist and possibly shoulder. He was breathing after the crash but was slipping in and out of consciousness.

Cache County Search and Rescue teams were dispatched to the crash site. A medical helicopter was also requested due to the age of the victim and the remote location of the scene. They were able to arrive at the crash site within 90 minutes but Miles had already passed away.

Airmed crews transported Miles’ body back to Cache Valley.

Peck said initial evidence suggests this was a tragic accident. An investigation into the specific cause of death is being conducted by medical examiners.

Miles obituary said, he was doing what he loved with his best friend on a bluebird day in Tony Grove.

A viewing for Miles will be held at Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 E. Center St., Logan, on Thursday, from 6-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held in the Smithfield Utah Stake Center, 600 East 120 South, Smithfield, on Friday, at 12 p.m.

