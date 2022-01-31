August 6, 1938 – January 28, 2022 (age 83)

Joylene Rawlins Mendenhall Lloyd passed away peacefully at her home in Grace, Idaho on January 28, 2022. Mom was born in Ogden, Utah to Melba VanVleet and Everett Rawlins. They moved to Thatcher, Idaho when she was 10 yrs old. While in Thatcher her father was killed in a tragic hunting accident. Her mother re-married Donald Mendenhall and they moved to Hagerman where they started a family business which included movie theaters in Hagerman, Gooding, Wendell and subsequently the Rialto Theater in Pocatello. They moved to Soda Springs, Idaho where they built the Dawn-A-Vu Theater. She began working the theater concession stands when she was 11 yrs. old and continued until she graduated. She was a graduate and Homecoming Queen of Soda Springs High School Class of ’56.

On August 3, 1956 she married Thomas H. Lloyd of Grace and was later sealed in the Logan Temple April 27, 1964. They operated a farm in Grace where they raised potatoes, hay, grain, peas, and ran cattle north of Soda Springs. She loved the cattle roundups and going on family horse rides through the mountains. Mom was a 4-H leader in sewing, canning, and horses. She was always involved in the Caribou County Fair.

Mom loved hosting parties at her house and always made everyone feel so welcome. She was a great cook and insisted on feeding anyone that came through the door no matter what time of day it was. Our favorite homemade foods were her dutch oven chicken, creamed peas & potatoes, cinnamon rolls and bread. She had a big raspberry patch and garden that the grandkids loved to pick through. Mom loved the outdoors, gardening, camping, hiking, and spending time with family. She was a big support system and spent countless hours cheering on her kids and grandchildren with their basketball and other activities.

Mom truly had many gifts and talents. She loved to sew and was a beautiful seamstress. She was always working on a craft or hanging from a ladder painting her home. Mom loved to dance and play the piano. She also had a passion for family history, good books and she loved to read. There are many adjectives that would describe our mom. She was always so positive, never complained, and always found the best in everyone… friendly to all. She was one of selfless service. She had a contagious smile and a fun-energetic personality. People of all ages were attracted to her, especially the youth.

After our family was raised, mom furthered her education at Logan Business College for three years and evening classes at ISU to finish her degree. Mom was employed from 1985-1989 by the Grace School District as a school secretary and librarian. In 1990 she went to work at the Eastern Idaho Ag Credit and worked out of their Soda Springs Branch until she retired. She was a member of the Business Professional Association. She would work all day at Ag Credit then go to the Maverik Store and work a few evening shifts. After retiring from Ag Credit, she went to work for Mountain States Insurance and loved working with her nieces Shauna and Bonne, and nephew Mark Andreasen. Mom was not afraid to learn something new and was such a hard worker.

Mom made many friends as she served in the community, Chesterfield Townsite and in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She had the honor of serving in many callings including the Relief Society, Young Womens, and Primary. She was a Camp Director and director of road shows & many dance festivals… all being her favorite!

In 2003-2004 she served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City. She loved meeting new people and hearing their stories. It truly was one of her treasured memories. Her life was a living testimony of faith and service. She was a true disciple of Jesus Christ.

Mom never missed an opportunity to go on vacation or take a road trip with children, grandchildren and friends. Her children and grandchildren were her pride and joy. The favorite memories were the many sleep overs at Grandma’s house. Another one of her favorite memories was when her granddaughter, Whitnie Henrie, convinced her at age 70 to see the world and join her on a trip to China to teach English for six months. They all have such a great love for Grandma Joy. We will be forever grateful for her example and the legacy she has left behind.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and her brother Dee Mendenhall, and Thomas H Lloyd.

She is survived by her brothers and sisters DeLoy (Margaret) Mendenhall, Dixie (Hank) Hansman, Dawnie (Dean) Baxter, RJ (Liz) Mendenhall, and her 5 children Randy (Gillian) Lloyd, Renae (Lyndie) Henrie, Ryan (Julie) Lloyd, Rory (Leslie) Lloyd, and Robyn Andersen, 29 Grandchildren, and 23 Great Grandchildren.

Our family wishes to express our appreciation and thanks for her amazing caretakers over the past 10 years. Thank you to Symbii Home Health and Hospice who helped our mother make her way back home during her last week.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at Noon in the Grace Idaho Stake Center, 404 N. Main, Grace, Idaho.

The services will be streamed live and may be watched Saturday at 12:00 p.m. (MST) by clicking on the link in her obituary at webbmortuary.com.

A viewing will be held Saturday from 10-11:45 a.m. at the church.

Interment will be in the Grace, Idaho Cemetery.

