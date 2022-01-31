Julia Waters, 77, of Brigham City returned to the loving arms of her eternal sweetheart on Sunday, January 30, 2022. She was born on April 28, 1944, to Jamesy Sheldon and Vivian Crowther Nelson in Brigham City, UT.

She attended Perry Elementary and graduated from Box Elder High School in 1962 in Brigham City, Utah.

Julia married the love of her life, Derald Franklin Waters, on July 27, 1962, in the Logan Temple. They were married for 27 wonderful years. To this union they added 4 daughters and one son.

She is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in various callings and volunteered at the Beehive Clothing Distribution.

Julia enjoyed scrapbooking and going on trips with Danny and Pam. Her favorite places were England, where she came to visit her first grandchild, Ryan. Then to the Holy Lands with her nephew and niece, Ken and Bonne Ellis. She enjoyed camping with her family. She loved sitting outside on her patio reading and lying in her hammock; she was a very avid reader. She hated new technology with a passion, but one she loved was Facebook and everything she read was the gospel truth. The biggest joy of her life was being Ma-T/Grandma Tiggy to her grandchildren, having them visit and spending time with each one. They could never do wrong; they were all perfect.

Her favorite things included Cherry Coke, Coconut Cream Pie from Maddox, Idle Isle Nut Balls, Tigger, playing Flinch every Friday night with her children, and Pinochle with her brothers and sisters.

She was preceded in death by her sweet husband, her parents, all her brothers and sisters, and several nieces and nephews.

Julia is survived by her children: Lisa (Thad) Hansen, Pam Jackson, Raquel Waters (doggie Filly), Emily (David) Hall, and Danny Waters; 12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren with a great-grandson coming in May.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Brigham City ICU, particularly Nurse Alysa who went above and beyond to show great care and love to her and her family, Envision Hospice, and most importantly Dr. Carl Gray and Lynn Larson of Utah Hematology Oncology, to a special niece and nephew (you know who you are), and to Kim Cool who always made her look beautiful.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Myers Mortuary, 205 S 100 E, Brigham City, UT.

The viewing will be held the night before on Friday, February 4, 2022, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. also at the Mortuary.

Interment will be at the Brigham City Cemetery.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com.