Logan Library now open at their temporary location near 1000 West

LOGAN — Nearly two months ago, the Logan Library closed their Main Street location ahead of the planned demolition of their long-time home and the construction of a state-of-the-art three-story structure at the same 255 North Main location.

That building is scheduled to be ready by the spring or summer of 2023. But on Monday, they opened their temporary location at the Logan Service Center at 950 West 600 North.

On KVNU’s For the People program on Monday, associate librarian Morgan Stoker-Taylor talked about the services that they will be able to provide at their site.

“We want our patrons to know that they can place hold on our online catalog, and they can either come pick them up in our lobby, or they can give us a call and we can run them out to their car for curbside pickup. We also have a copy machine and computers available for printing and we have brief internet use,” she said.

The hours are the same as before, 9a.m. to 6p.m. Monday through Friday and 10a.m. to 2p.m. on Saturday. Stoker-Taylor said work in preparation for the demolition is underway at the Main street location.

“So the process has already started, they’re currently working on removing the asbestos. Once that’s taken care of, then they can start the demolition.”

It might seem a long time before the expected unveiling of the new building, but she said the new library will be worth the wait. You can see for yourself at the Logan Library website. (library.loganutah.org)