Logan man sentenced to prison for second burglary after DNA matches him to Hyde Park break-in

Booking photo for Janofor Benjamin (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 20-year-old Logan man has been sentenced to prison for burglarizing a second home in Hyde Park last year. Janofor Benjamin apologized for committing the crimes, while telling the court he was afraid of going to prison.

Benjamin was sentenced during a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Monday morning, appearing by web conference from jail. He previously accepted a plea deal, pleading guilty to burglary, a second-degree felony.

On Jan. 1, North Park Police officers responded to the Hyde Park home. The victim had called 911, reporting someone had been in their house and then fled.

Officers found a broken rear window to the basement. It appeared the defendant had cut themselves on the broken glass. Blood was found on several walls, a mattress and on the floor.

Police took samples of the blood to do a DNA comparison. It later was determined to be Benjamin’s, after he was convicted of breaking into another home in the neighborhood.

During Monday’s hearing, the Hyde Park homeowner said the burglary had changed her life forever. She described how she was woken up to the sound of breaking glass and blood around her basement. She told Benjamin, he was given a gift, being allowed into this county, but has only broken the law since arriving. The woman said she forgave the defendant and felt sorry for him, but asked that he be given the maximum sentence possible.

Cache County Deputy Attorney Jacob Gordon agreed with the victim. He said Benjamin had shown continued disregard for the property rights of others. He asked the court to send the defendant to prison.

Through a Marshallese Court Interpreter, Benjamin said he was afraid of what he had done and asked for forgiveness. He explained that he’d become a Christian since being in jail, and wouldn’t get drunk again and break the law.

Judge Spencer Walsh said he appreciated Benjamin’s sincere apology but breaking into homes and terrorizing people had to stop now. He sentenced him to one to 15-years and recommended he receive substance abuse treatment while incarcerated.

Judge Walsh concluded by telling Benjamin, “You’ll be able to make better decisions and have a happier life if you remain sober.”

