Mary Elizabeth Knowles Stock

April 30, 1939 – January 30, 2022 (age 82)
January 30th, 2022 our angel mother returned to her heavenly home. She leaves behind a legacy of faith, service, and love that was felt, literally, all over the world. Mary Beth was born April 30th, 1939 in Avon, Utah to James and Raymond Knowles. She grew up working on the family farm along with her brother JR and sister Darlene. Another brother, Leon Paul, died shortly after birth. She did well in school, was active in 4H, and also enjoyed playing sports, especially softball and tennis. She attended Utah State University and earned a bachelor’s degree in Mathematics and English Education. She met her sweetheart in a Calculus class and helped him with the homework. They were married in the Logan Temple on September 15th, 1960, and shortly after took off on their worldwide adventures.
The next years were a whirlwind of raising and teaching her eight children. They lived all over the world and mom has born her testimony in the nations of the earth. There was never a doubt that mom knew and loved the Savior. We could always count on her love, faith and testimony of the gospel. Mom had a great sense of optimism. She believed that somehow things would all work out. They always did. Over the years, along with providing for the growing family, she sewed countless outfits, costumes, blessing dresses, and the wedding dresses for her four daughters. Her grandchildren remember her for the special personalized quilts she made, and the Christmas stockings she embroidered for each one.
Her life was one of service to those around her. She will be remembered for the quiet things she did for so many people. She served two missions with our father, one to New York, and the other to the Seoul Korea temple. They also loved serving in the Logan Temple. It was a gift to have her as our mother. We will miss her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers JR and Leon Paul, and a son, Alan (wife Jana from Avon, Utah).
She is survived by her husband Harold; sister Darlene (Al) Olsen, Sedalia, Colorado; and seven children, Sidney (Sandra) Sandy, Utah; Karen Williamson, American Fork, Utah; Kaye (Ron) Rafajko, American Fork, Utah; JoAnn (Todd) Turley, Bakersfield, California; Mark (Juliet), Bettendorf, Iowa; Rebecca (Alan) Barton, Farmington, Utah; and James (Tina) Farmington, Utah. She currently has 55 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren, and 2 great, great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be: Viewing on February 11, 2022, at Allen Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center St. Logan, from 6:30-8:30.
Viewing on February 12, 2022, at the church on 900 S. Main St. Kaysville, starting at 10:00 AM, followed by funeral services at 12:00 noon.
Interment will be at the Farmington City cemetery following the funeral.
The funeral services will be live streamed at: https://zoom.us/j/96857143983
Condolences may be expressed online at www.allenmortuaries.net