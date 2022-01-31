“Together Again”

Phyllis Mueller Whitaker born June 8, 1934, and died January 27, 2022, at the age of 87.

She was the daughter of John and Mary Buckwietz Mueller.

She spent 14 years in North Dakota and then moved to Utah. She went to Box Elder High School and graduated in 1952.

Phyllis married Chuck Whitaker on June 19, 1953, and spent 60 wonderful years together.

They had a son together, Steven Whitaker, then adopted a daughter Wendy Whitaker in 1965.

She worked for years with Dr. Markowitz, MD and Dr. Bill Knudson, DDS.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her son, Steven Whitaker, in 1973, and her wonderful husband Chuck in 2013. She was also preceded in death by her three sisters, one brother, and her parents.

Phyllis leaves behind her daughter: Wendy Woodland (Rick); grand-daughter: Whitney Johnson (Justin); two awesome munchkins, great-grandchildren: Waylon Steven and Lillian Rae Johnson.

The family would like to thank all the staff from Gables assisted living for the friendship as well as the staff at the Brigham City Hospital for taking such great care of Phyllis. Especially, her best friend Gloria Smart and all other friends from Gables as well.

Services will be held Thursday, February 3, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary Chapel, 205 S 100 E, Brigham City, UT.

The viewing will be held prior to the service from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m., also at the mortuary.

Interment will be in the Brigham City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to an animal rescue center or a charity of your choice.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com.