Richmond man sentenced to three years’ probation for stealing hemp from Smithfield warehouse

Booking photo for Jeremy S. Breding (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 35-year-old Richmond man has been spared anymore incarceration for stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of hemp from a Smithfield storage shed last year. Jeremy Breding was ordered to serve 36 months’ probation, while being warned that he is running out of opportunities.

Breding was sentenced during a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Monday morning, appearing by web conference. He previously pleaded guilty to one count of theft, a second-degree felony; and two counts of possession of a controlled substance, both class A misdemeanors.

In November 2020, deputies received a report of a theft at a storage shed near 405 W. 4600 North in Smithfield. Eight large blue 55 gallon drums were stolen, containing approximately $40,000 worth of hemp product. A 15 foot flatbed trailer was also taken.

Surveillance video from the storage center showed at least two individuals driving a dark colored Jeep Grand Cherokee. Investigators identified one of the men as Jeremy Breding.

On Dec. 31, Jeremy was pulled over during a traffic stop near Wellsville. He was a passenger in the Jeep seen in the surveillance video. Deputies found a small baggie containing a brown/white powder inside the vehicle, along with a glass pipe. The items later tested positive for meth.

During the course of the investigation, deputies learned that the Jeep was also seen during a burglary of a storage unit in Idaho. Some of the stolen items were allegedly being kept at a home in Richmond belonging to 40-year-old Wayne Breding.

Deputies report, video footage showed Jeremy and another person, later identified as 34-year-old Matt Littler unloading the suspected stolen items from the Jeep and carrying them onto the Richmond property.

During Monday’s hearing, Breding said he wanted to change his life for the better and take care of his 4-year-old daughter.

Judge Spencer Walsh said Breding’s life was out of control because of addictions. He sentenced him to 300 days in jail, giving credit for time already served. Instead of further incarceration, he was also ordered to complete an in-patient treatment program.

Judge Walsh also noted there was a large amount of restitution and scheduled a hearing in March to determine the exact value. He warned Breding that he was running out of options and headed for a possible prison sentence if he didn’t change his life.

will@cvradio.com