Science and technology youth organization started with two Dads in a basement

LOGAN — Cache Makers hosts a multitude of volunteer-led youth groups focused on Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM)in our valley.

And they have been a great resource for families to keep young minds busy at home over the last couple of years.

On KVNU’s For the People program on Monday, 4-H Youth STEAM Program coordinator, Jenny Kearl said the program is going strong into 2022.

“We have a ton of stuff planned for the upcoming year, and it’s not only after-school, but it’s during school. And we also work with the after-school outreach programs and also here at Cache Makers,” she said.

Kearl said it’s just not for kids, but adults are encouraged to get involved as they are always looking for volunteers. She said, then, the great thing is they can jump right in and be engaged and do the fun activities along with the children.

“We are very much like the Boy Scouts, that we always make sure we have at least two adults working with two kids. So, we’re never just having one adult. If they’re interested, they just need to go onto our website, which is 4-H.zsuite.org, and you fill out the application on there and just let them know you would like to become a volunteer. We do background checks on all of our volunteers.”

She talked about how Cache Makers got its start.

“Cache Makers…originally started with two Dads in their basement and wanting to do more STEM stuff with their kids. Then they realized ‘hey there are a lot more kids that would ask – can I come and do things, from there it just kind of branched out. It was families coming together and teaching other kids. From that they were able to able to work with the community, they were able to get a grant to be able to open up a program so that kids throughout the community (could) come in.”

You can learn more about what they have scheduled for this year at CacheMakers.org.