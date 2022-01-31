Utah’s Ingles out after MRI shows torn ACL in right knee

Utah Jazz guard Joe Ingles, left, drives the lane past Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton in the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Jazz forward Joe Ingles tore a ligament in his right knee that will require surgery.

Ingles is out indefinitely after an MRI on Monday revealed a torn anterior cruciate ligament. He will have surgery in the coming weeks.

Ingles was injured in the second quarter of the Jazz’s game Sunday night at Minnesota. His left leg buckled as he drove to the basket with 5:52 remaining, and the Target Center crowd fell silent while he was treated on the floor.

The seven-year veteran had to be helped off the court. The Jazz were already shorthanded with the absences of Donovan Mitchell (concussion) and Rudy Gobert (left calf strain).

Ingles, Utah’s all-time 3-point leader, was averaging 7.2 points, 3.5 assists and 2.9 rebounds in 45 appearances this season.

The Jazz are 30-21 and in fourth in the Western Conference standings this season but they have lost their last five straight games.