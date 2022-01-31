December 3, 1928 – January 30, 2022 (age 93)



Our sweet mother, grandmother, and great grandmother Violet Alice Ladanye passed away peacefully on Sunday January 30, 2022 at the age of 93. Violet lived a long, healthy, and robust life and until the last few years, rarely saw a doctor’s office or hospital. She was born December 3, 1928 in Avenel, New Jersey to Richard W. and Violet Bentley Tribull. She married Thomas W. Ladanye on October 20, 1951 in the Holy Comforter Episcopal Church and on August 26, 1966 they were sealed in The Salt Lake City Temple. She was the mother of four children: Denise (Tom) Landes, A. Keith Ladanye (Laina Thomas), Dorien (Kyle) Nielson and Danielle (Eric) Pearson. She was the grandmother to 12 and great grandmother to 10.

Violet was preceded in death by her husband, Tom and her son in law, Kyle Nielson, her own parents Richard and Violet and her only sister, Laura.

During her married years, Violet’s nickname was “Sis”- bestowed on her by her husband Tom. He could often be heard calling to her around the house and yard, “Hey Sis!”

Violet had a passion for being creative and spent many hours dabbling in painting and constantly sewing. One of her great loves was to make quilts, most of which she hand pieced, hand sewed and hand quilted. They were loving works of art upon completion. She also loved to cross stitch and read and instilled her love of reading to her children and grandchildren, who she spent many hours reading to.

Violet had a very sweet and sunny disposition and could always find the positives in life, even when things were hard. She always had a kind word for her family and encouraged them to be the best versions of themselves. She liked to check in with all her grandchildren at family dinners to see how their lives were going and find out how school and work were. (And sometimes to make sure they were all going to get married someday, as Grandmas will do.) She took a genuine interest in each of them. Even though Violet moved to the western states from New Jersey in mid-life, you could always catch a hint of her New Jersey accent, especially in words like; coffee, orange juice and dog. It was a very endearing thing to hear. Whenever we all left to go our separate ways, it was always with a hug and a kiss and and “I love you.” You will be missed Mom. We love you.

At her request, Violet will have a small family memorial service and be interred at the Brigham City Cemetery with her husband, Tom.

