June 29, 1929 – January 29, 2022 (age 92)
William Sidney Ellerman passed away on January 29, 2022 in Providence, Utah. Sid was born on June 29, 1929 in Trenton, Utah, the son of Henry A. Ellerman and Amelia Clark Ellerman. He was schooled in Trenton, North Cache and at Utah State. He received a B.S. degree in civil engineering in 1952. He joined the Army in 1952.
He served in the Army Ordinance Corps for four years, most of which time was spent at Fort Bliss and White Sands Missile Range working with atomic warheads for guided missiles. The summer of 1955 was spent at the Nevada bombing range witnessing atomic weapons testing.
After his military service he worked in the oil fields as a field engineer for 15 years. He has farmed since 1970 in Trenton.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Geneva Stelly and his brothers, Clark, Boyd and Ronald Ellerman as well as several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at the Trenton Cemetery on February 12, 2022.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cache Valley Mortuary. www.cvmortuary.com
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Cache Valley Mortuary.