Angela Mason-Fisher, daughter of Victoria Lee (Mason) Wilkinson and James Steward, who passed away January 27 in her home in Raymond, Idaho.

Angela loved nurturing her garden, her family, and her home. She loved filling her home with family and especially grandchildren. Angie felt blessed to have the opportunity to travel to many different places around the country, but her heart was always the happiest at home in Raymond.

She will be remembered for her graceful resilience in the face adversity, the ability to always find goodness in people, and for generously giving to others.

Angela is preceded in death by her mother Victoria (Mason) Wilkinson, father James Steward, Uncles James Barry and John Patrick Mason, sister Tina Lynn Snyder, and grandson Brady Melling.

She will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by her husband James Fisher; sister Tracy Nebeker; brothers Troy Wilkinson, Kelly Wilkinson, and Robert Blackburn; her children Jennifer Wilkinson, Travis Melling, Todd Melling, Cole Hallmark; and her grandchildren, Tanner, Brandon, Kaisen, Gwynn, Chance, Brooklynn, and Paisley.

The garden of Heaven will be more beautiful with you walking there.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday February 5th, 2:30 pm at the Raymond Cemetery

