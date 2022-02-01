COMMENTARY: Just…there

Winnie the Pooh and Piglet

A timeless message from Winnie the Pooh and Piglet:

It occurred to Pooh and Piglet that they hadn’t heard from Eeyore for several days, so they put on their hats and coats and warm little boots and trotted across the Hundred Acre Wood to Eeyore’s small stick house.

Inside the house was Eeyore.

“Hello Eeyore,” said Pooh.

“Hello Eeyore,” said Piglet.

“Hello Pooh, Hello Piglet ” said Eeyore, in a glum-sounding voice.

“We thought we’d check in on you,” said Pooh, “because we hadn’t heard from you lately, and just wanted to know if you were okay.”

Eeyore was silent for a moment. “Am I okay? Well, I don’t know to be honest. Are any of us really okay? That’s what I ask myself. All I can tell you Pooh and Piglet is that right now I feel rather sad, and alone, and not much fun to be around, which is why I haven’t bothered you. You wouldn’t want to waste your time hanging out with someone who is sad and alone, and not much fun to be around, now would you?”

Pooh looked at Piglet. Piglet looked at Pooh. Then they both sat down, one on either side of Eeyore in his little stick house.

Eeyore looked at them in surprise…”What are you doing?”

“We’re sitting here with you Eeyore” said Pooh.

“Because we are your friends” said Piglet. “And true friends don’t care if someone is feeling sad, or lonely, or not much fun to be around. True friends are there for you anyway. And so here we are.”

“Oh,” said Eeyore. “Oh.”

And so the three of them sat there in silence, and while Pooh and Piglet said nothing at all, somehow, almost imperceptibly, Eeyore started to feel just a tiny bit better because Pooh and Piglet were there. No more, no less. Just…there.”

Alan Alexander Milne was a master in bringing everyday situations into the lives of his storybook characters, and then returning them to us with beautifully illustrated solutions. This story is as applicable to us today as it was when written over half a century ago.

As Pooh and Piglet have so subtlety shown, true friendship is about bearing one another’s burdens. It is about mourning with those who mourn, and comforting those in need of comfort.

Implied in these admonitions are two things: First, that we are aware of those in need, that we are in their lives and tuned-in; and second, that we are with them physically…that we give freely of our time to let them know that they are not alone, and that we love them.

Love can fill the gaps when there are no answers…for love is more influential than knowledge. In a time of crisis, enduring is less about finding an easy solution, and more about experiencing the reassurance of another’s love. Love spreads its light over every dark corner and gives them something to hold in their heart when their mind fails them.

Shared pain is the most powerful bonding agent in time and eternity. People don’t really expect us to solve their problems, but they need our kindness, our awareness, and our quiet shoulder to lean on. The difference between feeling FOR them, and feeling WITH them is our presence.

Marc K. Ensign