Hyrum man arrested for allegedly strangling woman during domestic dispute

LOGAN — A 31-year-old Hyrum man has been arrested and charged with allegedly abusing a woman during a domestic dispute. Ibrahim M. Bouaziz was booked Saturday night into the Cache County Jail.

Bouaziz was arraigned during a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Monday afternoon, appearing by web conference from jail. He was charged with aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony; two counts of aggravated assault and three counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child, both third-degree felonies; along with two other misdemeanors.

Cache County Deputy Attorney Jeris Kendall asked the court to hold Bouaziz without bail. He explained how Cache County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the dispute after the woman claimed the suspect tried to strangle her. She had marks on her neck consistent with the allegations.

The woman also told deputies, Bouaziz had damaged a vehicle with a bat when she tried to flee the assault.

Bouaziz spoke briefly, telling the court he was a local fire fighter, who has had a drinking problem. He explained how he had tried to seek help for his addiction.

Judge Angela Fonnesbeck agreed with Kendall and ordered Bouaziz to be held for the moment without bail, while defense attorneys gather evidence in the case. She ordered the suspect to appear again in court Feb. 7.

Bouaziz said he planned to hire an attorney. He could face up to life in prison, if convicted.

Individuals arrested and charged in complaints are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

