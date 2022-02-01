Judge sentences North Logan man to prison for numerous crimes

Booking photo for Hector L. Rojas (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 28-year-old North Logan man is headed for prison after he went on the run and tried to flee from law enforcement last summer. Hector L. Rojas was on probation at the time for multiple crimes, including stealing a delivery truck in 2020.

Rojas was sentenced during a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Monday morning, appearing by web conference from jail. He previously accepted a plea deal, pleading guilty to failing to stop at the command of law enforcement, a third-degree felony, along with two misdemeanors and an infraction.

Cache County Deputy Attorney Jeris Kendall explained how Rojas had cut off his ankle monitor and tried to run from law enforcement. He was later taken into custody after police spiked his tires during a pursuit.

Defense attorney Mike McGinnis once again asked the court to spare Rojas from being sent to prison, and instead require him to complete drug addiction treatment. He said therapy would get to the root of the problem, and his client wouldn’t learn anything in prison.

In 2020, deputies were called to Schreibers in Amalga, after a stolen UPS truck had been located there using onboard GPS tracking installed on the vehicle. They were told a Hispanic man in sweatpants, a dark jacket and a backpack was observed fleeing from the area.

Rojas was located in a field walking east into Smithfield. He was carrying a backpack that contained the keys to the stolen truck and a UHAUL truck that was parked at the UPS warehouse. There was also three financial transaction cards and methamphetamine inside.

Deputies later learned that Rojas had broken into multiple barns, garages and storage sheds, stealing several 4-wheelers, tools and other valuables. The defendant also burglarized a recycling business, taking some items and computer equipment. He was later sentenced to serve three months in jail and complete an in-patient drug treatment program.

During Monday’s sentencing, Rojas told the court, “Prison won’t change me.” He served six years when he was younger and claimed it didn’t help him.

Judge Angela Fonnesbeck said Rojas’ criminal history was extensive, and he had previously failed to take advantage of any help for his addictions. She ordered him to serve zero to five-years in prison, expressing hope that he would utilize programs while incarcerated.

