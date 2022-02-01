Jury finds Logan man guilty of raping young girl in 2010

Booking photo for Jerry Dean Rice (Courtesy: Cache County Jail).

LOGAN — A 53-year-old former Logan man has been found guilty on charges that he raped a young girl more than 10 years ago. Jerry D. Rice will remain in the Cache County Jail and be sentenced March 7, when he could face up to life in prison.

Court records show, a jury found Rice guilty on five counts of rape of a child and five counts of sodomy on a child, all first-degree felonies. The verdict was reached Thursday night following a three day trial.

In 2019, the victim told Logan City Police officers how Rice sexually assaulted her almost nightly over the course of a year, when the girl was approximately five-years-old. The crimes occurred while Rice was living with the victim’s family between 2010-2011.

The then 13-year-old girl explained how Rice was an acquaintance of her family. He would sneak into her bedroom at night and molest and rape her. He also threatened to kill her mom, if she told anyone.

The victim told investigators how she remembered being terrified and thought the abuse was her fault. She also described how Rice would tell her to “shut up,” when she told him it hurt. She explained how she started wearing extra clothes at night including a belt, to try and detour him.

Rice had argued that he was innocent, claiming he wasn’t living at the victim’s home at the time the crimes occurred. He testified before the defense rested their case Thursday afternoon.

The jury reportedly deliberated for just two hours before issuing their guilty verdict on all charges.

The trial had been postponed several times, partially due to the coronavirus pandemic that limited in-person court hearings.

