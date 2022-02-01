Kaleb Newby of Brigham City nominated for Boys & Girls Club Youth of the Year

Jenny Schulze chief operating officer of the Northern Utah Boys & Girls Club stands in front of sign painted for teenagers to encourage them to be great.

BRIGHAM CITY – The Boys and Girls Club of Utah wants to recognize some of its most deserving members from across Utah as the 2022 Youth of the Year. They choose youth with inspiring stories that exemplify values of leadership, academic excellence and a healthy lifestyle. Only one will be selected as the 2022 Youth of the Year. An awards breakfast will be held on Thursday, Feb 10, at 7 a.m. at the Utah State Capitol to honor this year’s nominees.

This year’s Youth of the Year candidates are from the Greater Salt Lake City, Hill Air Force Base, Northern Utah, Utah County and Weber/Davis counties.

Kaleb Newby of Brigham City was selected as the 2022 Youth of the Year for the Boys & Girls Club of Northern Utah. His parents divorced when he was 8 years old, and his mother moved him and his twin siblings from New Mexico to Utah where she raised them.

“We were raised in poverty, but we always had what we needed,” Newby said. “I had been the ‘man of the house’ off and on since I was very young with an active military dad, but after they moved here he did it full time.”

When he had extra time, he went to Boys and Girls Club.

“The Club was the place I could be a kid,” Newby said. “I made friends from other schools, staff members became like extended family, and at the Club I got to play a lot of baseball.”

He loves baseball, especially the Cincinnati Reds baseball team.

“I played as much ball as possible growing up, working towards my dream of playing MLB. I was preparing to try out for the high school team, but then I got sick,” he said. “At the start of 2021, I started getting sick. I assumed it was because I was working out too much.”

On March 1, he was taken to the hospital and they thought he had appendicitis. It wasn’t; he was treated for possible Crohn’s Disease and ended up back in the hospital seven days later. He was transferred to a regional medical center and went through a full week of tests and medications.

“My entire GI tract was inflamed and I was diagnosed with severe Ulcerative Colitis, a condition I will suffer with for the rest of my life,” Newby said. “I was put on medication and was finally discharged, 14 days after the tryout date for high school baseball.”

He went home for a total of six days and lost 17 pounds, and then Newby went back to the hospital.

“I am 6’2”, and the day I got out of the hospital I weighed 127 pounds. Three months earlier I weighed 185 pounds,” he said. “The day I went back to the hospital was the worst day of my life. A PICC line was inserted into my arm and I got stronger medicines and it seemed these treatments might work.”

He plans to be involved in baseball somehow, he talks about studying journalism and communication. If he’s not playing, he wants to report on the game that he loves.

Jenny Shultze, the operations director, said Newby is a sophomore at Box Elder High School and has been a member of the Club for seven years.

“He’s resilient and his joy for life never wavers,” she said. “He finds good even in bad situations and magnifies it to the point that everyone around him feels strengthened.”

Newby is known for always cheering for others and has a deep love for his family, friends and Club.

Shultze said they nominated Newby to represent Boys & Girls of Northern Utah for the 2022 Youth of the Year. He will compete for scholarship money and the title.

Boys & Girls Clubs began in 1860 with three women in Hartford, Connecticut – Mary Goodwin, Alice Goodwin and Elizabeth Hammersley. Believing that boys who roamed the streets should have a positive alternative, they organized the first Club.

The Northern Utah Club has been serving children and families for over 25 years in Box Elder and Cache counties. Nearly 50,000 young people have belonged to the Boys & Girls Club of Northern Utah.