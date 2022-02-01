Learn to run a successful campaign for public office

Learn what it takes to run a campaign for office in an upcoming seminar.

SANDY – For those seeking to run for a political office, Farm Bureau is hosting a two-day campaign management seminar from March 24-25 at the Utah Farm Bureau Federation office in Sandy.

Space for this workshop is limited, with a registration deadline of March 1, 2022.

The non-partisan campaign school is open to anyone who wants to be actively involved in public office at any level – local School Board, City Council, County Commission & Council, State Legislature, or Congressional campaigns. This event is perfect for current and future candidates, their spouses, and campaign managers.

Utah State Senator Scott Sandall, who represents Box Elder, Cache and Tooele Counties, said the seminar gave him the tools he needed to run a successful campaign.

“The strategies and campaign organization I learned at the seminar were fantastic and helped me create a plan that worked,” Sandall said. “Never having run for office before, this helped me and my family understand what was going to be required to win and gave me the confidence to go out and get the support we needed.”

The American Farm Bureau Policy team’s practical, hands-on workshop has been recognized throughout the country for this program. Using videos, case studies, and an interactive simulation, participants will learn how to evaluate the candidate and the electorate and build a campaign structure & organization. Participants will also learn how to raise and manage campaign finances, enlist allies, build coalitions, get last-minute election day voter attention, and more.

For decades the school has created candidates with a nearly 80 percent success rate.

Who Should Attend

This seminar is ideal for future and current candidates, campaign managers, spouses, or even incumbent office holders.

When

March 24-25, 2022. The class typically runs from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. on the first day, and 8 a.m. -1 p.m. on the last day.

Location

Utah Farm Bureau Federation office, located at 9865 S. State St, Sandy, Utah 84070

Cost

$175 for Utah Farm Bureau members. $250 for non-Farm Bureau members. $100 for each additional person registered (i.e. campaign managers, spouses, etc.)

Registration

Registration deadline of March 1, 2022.

Visit tinyurl.com/FarmBureauCampaignSchool to register.

For more questions, contact Matt Hargreaves, Vice President of Communications at matt.hargreaves@fbfs.com or 801-233-3003.