Ridgeline claims top spots in Region 11 for both boys and girls basketball in latest RPI poll

MILLVILLE – The Ridgeline Riverhawks currently have the top ranked team in all of 4A for girls basketball and the top ranked team in Region 11 for boys basketball as both programs continue to win games. The latest RPI rankings released by the Utah High School Activities Association still has the girls team as the top 4A team in the state, while the boys continue to climb the rankings and have now passed Sky View as the top team in Region 11.

In 5A, the Box Elder boys team (11-5) continues its climb up the RPI rankings. When the rankings were first released just before Christmas, the Bees were initially ranked #18. On Monday, Jan. 31st they were ranked #9. For the girls team (9-7), they are currently ranked #10.

In 1A, the Rich boys basketball team (6-8) is seeing an opposite fate of the Bees. They opened the RPI rankings at #7 but have fallen to #17. The girls team (8-7) have moved up slightly and are currently ranked #10.

Region 11 Girls Basketball RPI Rankings as of Jan. 31, 2021

1-Ridgeline (17-1, 5-0)

3-Sky View (12-6, 4-1)

5-Green Canyon (8-7, 2-3)

6-Mountain Crest (10-7, 3-2)

11-Bear River (4-12, 1-4)

13-Logan (0-14, 0-5)

Region 11 Boys Basketball RPI Rankings as of Jan. 31, 2021

3-Ridgeline (13-5, 5-1)

4-Sky View (11-6, 3-3)

6-Green Canyon (10-8, 4-2)

10-Bear River (6-11, 2-4)

12-Logan (6-12, 2-4)

13-Mountain Crest (3-14, 2-4)

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE – FEB. 1 – FEB. 5

Tuesday, Feb. 1

– Cache Valley Media Group Region 11 Girls Basketball Game of the Week: Green Canyon vs Sky View. The game will be streaming on Cache Valley Daily with AJ Knight calling play-by-play.

– Ridgeline vs Logan girls basketball at 7 p.m.

– Mountain Crest vs Bear River girls basketball at 7 p.m.

– Box Elder vs Woods Cross girls basketball at 5:15 p.m.

– Box Elder vs Woods Cross boys basketball at 7 p.m.

– Bear Lake vs Malad girls basketball at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 2

– Green Canyon vs Bear River boys basketball at 7 p.m. The Green Canyon broadcast will be on 100.9 Lite FM and video streaming on Cache Valley Daily with Craig Hislop and Terrell Baldwin on the call. The Bear River broadcast will be on 104.9 The Ranch and video streaming on Cache Valley Daily in Box Elder County with Rod Zundel on the call

– Sky View vs Ridgeline boys basketball at 7 p.m. The broadcast will be on 106.9 The FAN, 104.5 The Ranch and video streaming on Cache Valley Daily with “Hurricane” John Newbold on the call.

– Mountain Crest vs Logan boys basketball at 7 p.m. The broadcast will be on 107.7 KLZX, KVNU 610 AM / 102.1 FM and video streaming on Cache Valley Daily with AJ Knight and John Olsen on the call.

– West Side at Soda Springs boys basketball at 7 p.m.

– Bear Lake vs Malad boys basketball at 7 p.m.

– Preston at Highland boys basketball at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 3

– Logan vs Mountain Crest girls basketball at 7 p.m.

– Bear River vs Green Canyon girls basketball at 7 p.m.

– Ridgeline vs Sky View girls basketball at 7 p.m.

– West Side at Aberdeen girls basketball at 7 p.m.

– Rich at North Summit girls basketball at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 4

– Ridgeline vs Mountain Crest boys basketball at 7 p.m. The broadcast will be on 104.5 The Ranch, 107.7 KLZX and video streaming on Cache Valley Daily with Dave Simmons and “The Patriot” Nick Zollinger on the call.

– Green Canyon vs Logan boys basketball at 7 p.m. The broadcast will be on 100.9 Lite FM, KVNU 610 AM / 102.1 FM and video streaming on Cache Valley Daily with Craig Hislop and Terrell Baldwin on the call.

– Bear River vs Sky View boys basketball at 7 p.m. The Bear River broadcast will be on 104.9 The Ranch in Box Elder County and video streaming on Cache Valley Daily with Rod Zundel on the call. The Sky View broadcast will be on 106.9 The FAN and video streaming on Cache Valley Daily with “Hurricane” John Newbold on the call.

– Box Elder at Woods Cross girls basketball at 5:15 p.m.

– Box Elder at Woods Cross boys basketball at 7 p.m.

– Rich at Manilla girls basketball at 5:30 p.m.

– Rich at Manilla boys basketball at 7 p.m.

– West Side vs Bear Lake boys basketball at 7 p.m.

– Malad vs Aberdeen boys basketball at 7 p.m.

– Preston vs Century boys basketball at 7:30 p.m.