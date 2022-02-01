August 22, 1949 – February 1, 2022 (age 72)

Robert “Bob” David Juhasz passed away at his home in the early morning of February 1, 2022. Bob was born in Akron Ohio on August 22, 1949 to the parents of Steve Juhasz Jr. and Vera Louise Cook. He was the 4th of 6 children. He grew up in Akron and attended school there. He served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Northern California from 1969-1971. After his mission, he went on a service mission to the Johnson Farm in Hirum, Ohio before he left to attend Ricks College. While he was at Ricks College, he met his eternal companion Janine Johnson. They were married on August 2, 1974 in the Logan Temple. They lived in Provo, Utah for a year and a half, and then moved to Preston, Idaho where they raised their family. To their family came 9 children (8 sons, 1 daughter). Bob worked really hard to support his family. He was very proud of his family and loved spending time with them.

Bob had many hobbies. He loved to read books, collect baseball cards, and to fish. Whenever the family went on vacation, he wanted to make sure he could get some fishing in. He loved trains and would share that love with his children by setting up trains a few times a year in the house. He would also take his children to the train show every year in Ogden.

Bob was the friendliest person one could ever meet. He would always walk up to random people that he had never met and start a conversation. Bob had a pure heart and a lot of faith.

He had a strong testimony of the Book of Mormon and made sure to remind his children and grandchildren of it often. Bob learned how to do indexing and spent many hours on the computer submitting names to the Temple. He was very happy to hear the Juhasz names that he had submitted to the Temple getting their work done.

Bob is survived by his wife Janine and his nine children: David (Tania) Juhasz, Walla Walla, WA;Jamin (Christie) Juhasz, Post Falls, ID; Christopher (Jennifer) Juhasz, Weston, ID; Diana (Luke)Bair, Dannon (Amy) Juhasz, Smithfield, UT; Deven (Lindsey) Juhasz, Preston, ID; Kelly (Audrey)Juhasz, North Logan, UT; Robert Kalan (Elisabeth) Juhasz Cove, UT; James (Rebekah) Juhasz,Newton, UT; 35 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild; his siblings: Joyce Leisek, Mesa, AZ; Jim(Bonnie) Juhasz, Ron (Melanie) Juhasz, Akron, OH; Bill Juhasz, Newton, NJ; Don (Pam)Juhasz, Las Vegas, NV.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his in-laws Frank and Maxine Johnson.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 11:00 am at the Preston North Stake Center, 310 N. State, Preston, Idaho.

Viewings will be held Friday from 6:00-8:00 pm at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E. Preston and prior to the funeral at the church from 9:30-10:30 am.

Interment will be in the Preston Cemetery.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com

He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. We love you Dad!

Services will be streamed at:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88423867899?pwd=eDRvK0RLb2NaS3hFZ1o5cEc2ZlVhZz09