UDOH reports 20 more COVID-19 deaths and 2,845 new positive cases plus 60 percent of Utah is vaccinate

Utah’s new rolling seven-day average for positive COVID tests has reached 4,830 a day but the Utah Department of Health (UDOH) statistics issued Tuesday show 2,845 new positives since Monday.

There have been 888,368 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic.

The new report also includes 20 COVID deaths since Monday and the total death toll over the course of the pandemic has grown to 4,138 with 204 of those from the state’s three northern counties.

In northern Utah 90 new COVID cases were reported Tuesday and the district’s total case count grew to nearly 50,000. Within the Bear River Health District 1,889 people have been hospitalized since the pandemic began.

With those 49,207 positive cases in the three northern Utah counties, that means more than a quarter of the district’s 186,818 total population has contracted coronavirus.

The number of Utahns fully vaccinated is over 1.947 million, almost 60 percent of the state’s population. There were 3,586 people vaccinated statewide since Monday and and more than 4.8 million vaccines have been administered since the start of the pandemic.

Almost 7,000 Utahns were tested since Monday which means more than 4.8 million people have been tested in Utah and more than 8.9 million total tests have been administered the last 23 months.

Currently 100,534 people in northern Utah are fully vaccinated and 215,729 vaccine doses have been administered in the district.

As of Tuesday 791 patients are hospitalized in Utah, 21 fewer than on Monday and 183 of them are in intensive care units. 81 percent of the state’s ICU beds are filled. There have been 31,418 Utahns hospitalized with the virus during the pandemic.

The new seven-day rolling average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 43.6 percent and the rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 27.4 percent.

Included in Idaho’s Tuesday COVID update are 4,421 coronavirus deaths and the new total of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 380,302. Case counts in the three southeast Idaho counties include 2,172 total positive cases in Franklin County, 865 in Bear Lake County and 746 in Oneida County.