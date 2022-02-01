Utah Senate approves $160 million income tax rate reduction

In the wake of the Utah Senate's passage of a $160 million income tax reduction proposal, members of the Utah House are considering other tax cuts, including a reduction of taxes on groceries.

SALT LAKE CITY – In the second week of the 2022 General Session of the 64th Utah Legislature, the state Senate passed a $160 million income tax reduction proposal.

And more tax reductions may be in store when that legislation is considered by the Utah House of Representatives, according to Sen. Chris Wilson (R-Logan).

“Since the beginning of the (coronavirus) pandemic,” Wilson explains, “we’ve pushed for less restrictions on business, creating an environment for Utah’s economy to thrive. The state’s strong economy makes it possible for the Legislature to cut taxes for the second year in a row.”

That 2021 tax cut was $100 million approved by lawmakers, but that benefit was targeted to families with children, veterans and senior citizens.

Previously, the Legislature had cut the state’s income tax rate from 5.0 percent to 4.95 percent in 2018. That rate reduction had cost the state more than $50 million.

Senate Bill 59, which was passed on Jan. 28, lowers the income tax rate for all Utahns from 4.95 percent to 4.85 percent. Passage of that measure was actually a formality, since lawmakers had already earmarked the $160 million needed to fund that reduction during their interim meetings leading up to the general session.

While S.B. 59 passed the Senate by a vote of 22-to-5, its proposed tax reduction was actually at the more conservative end of the scale of options being considered by lawmakers.

Three different bills were already pending prior to the Legislature’s opening to reduce the state income tax rate from 4.95 percent to 4.9, 4.75 or 4.6 percent.

For example, House Bill 105, proposed by Rep. Travis Seegmiller (R-Washington County), would reduce the tax rate to 4.75 percent and cost the state more than $300 million.

A tax cut that deep is possible, according to legislative financial analysts, because the state is expected to have $930 million in new ongoing funds and more than $1 billion in one-time funds to spend this year.

Wilson attributes those budget surpluses to “conservative, fiscally sound policy” enacted by the state during and prior to the ongoing pandemic.

Republican leaders in the Utah House acknowledge that their colleagues are likely to add additional tax cuts to the Senate proposal.

Those tax cut possibilities include a Social Security tax credit, an earned income tax credit for lower income workers and a grocery tax credit among others. While each of those possibilities have their advocates in the Legislature, details of those proposals will have to be hammered out in Utah House.

But few lawmakers seem to disagree with the impulse to reduce taxes for Utah citizens in this legislative session.

“By cutting income taxes,” Wilson concludes, “we are helping to ensure that Utah remains a great place to live, work and raise a family.”