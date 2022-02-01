Wellsville man spared further jail time for breaking into Logan home to steal firearms

Booking photo for Carson Christensen (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 21-year-old Wellsville man, who admitted to breaking into a Logan home and stealing several firearms last summer, was spared anymore jail time after a judge praised his efforts to rectify his crime. Carson Christensen was ordered to serve seven days in jail but given credit for the time already served after telling the court he was sorry for what he did.

Christensen was sentenced during a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Monday morning, appearing by web conference. He previously accepted a plea deal, pleading guilty to burglary and theft, both second-degree felonies.

On August 18, a man called Logan City Police officers, reporting someone had broken into his residence and stole a shotgun, and two handguns. The firearms were stored in their upstairs master bedroom.

The victim identified Christensen as the burglar. He explained that his daughter had recently gone through a “bad breakup” with the defendant.

The next day, police went to Christensen’s apartment and located his parked vehicle. They looked through the windows and saw a shotgun partially hidden under a bath towel. It matched the description of one of the stolen firearms.

Officers questioned Christensen, who initially denied any involvement in the burglary. He later consented to having his vehicle searched, where police located the three firearms and other stolen items.

During Monday’s sentencing, Christensen’s defense attorney said the crime was out of character for the defendant. He highlighted a presentence, where probation agents determined that Christensen was at the lowest level for possibly reoffending.

Christensen apologized and said he realized the severity of his actions.

Judge Angela Fonnesbeck said it was very rare to see such a low risk level in a presentence report. She also indicated that several letters had been sent to her, praising Christensen’s character.

Judge Fonnesbeck sentenced Christensen to pay a $2,500 fine and have no contact with the victim or their family. She also ordered him to appear again March 28 to report on his success.

