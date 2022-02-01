Weston’s annual ice fishing tournament set for Feb. 5

Weston's only retail outlet Woodward's Country Store is sponsoring a Ice fishing tournament on Saturday Feb. 5.

WESTON – Woodward’s County Store, located 42 E. Depot St. in Weston, Idaho, is holding their seventh annual ice fishing tournament on Feb. 5, from sun-up until 4:00 p.m.

“We start giving out the prizes at 4:15 p.m.,” said Van Woodward, the store owner and tournament organizer. “There is a $10 entry fee.”

Weston is a town with a population of less than 500, and the country store is the only retail business in town.

“We only use the lakes around me for the tournament,” said Woodward. “Sportsmen can fish Weston, Deep Creek, or Twin Lakes Reservoirs.”

First place prize for the longest trout will be cash and a trophy. Cash prizes will also go to the second and third longest trout.

“So far, the longest was a 27 ¾ inch trout caught out of Twin Lakes,” he said. “Last year the big winner took home $750, with a fish that measured just over 24-inches.”

Woodward also pays $50 for the biggest non-trout, and $50 for the smallest fish caught.

“The competition is getting bigger every year,” he said. “I would like to keep the tournament at about 200 people again this year.

Proceeds from the entry fees are used to buy fishing equipment and other prizes given away at the tournament raffle.

“When people enter the tournament, they will receive a raffle ticket for the drawing which will begin at 4:15 p.m. and they have to be present to win,” Melanie Jacobson, a clerk at the store said. “There are also lots of door-prizes like hats, fishing gear, Pepsi and Coke products, and other items.”

Viking Leather also supports the Weston business at the fishing tournament. Viking Leather, from nearby Dayton, makes and sells leather goods for motorcycle riders including leather jackets, vests, and chaps, as well as patches, pins, purses, and bags. West Motor also became a donor for the tournament.

Dennis Petersen weaves horse bridles and they are always a big hit with the fishermen.

February is a great time for a tournament because it’s a boring month for outdoorsmen; hunting is over, and unless you’re a trapper, there is not much to do this time of year.

The water is not the best for fishing this time of year but whoever gets lucky and comes up with an amazing fish could win a fist full of dollars.