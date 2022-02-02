A dry spell now but hopes for a better year, according to USU climatologist

LOGAN — The snow pack in northern Utah looked great a few weeks ago, but we have now hit a pause in the storms in early 2022. On KVNU’s For the People program on Tuesday, Dr. Jonathan Meyer of USU’s Climate Center said they are hoping for the best as they watch the trends.

“No matter what season you’re in, those blocking (high pressure)ridge patterns are what you do not want to see from a water resource perspective. They’ve certainly, like you said, hit the pause button a few times in our snow accumulation season back to October. And when you get them in the summer time they have those incredible heatwaves like we saw last June when we had 120-degree weather in British Columbia,” Dr. Meyer said.

USU’s Climate Center is the official climatologist not just for northern Utah but for the entire state.

“We’re a tight-knit group here, and we all just love climate data. We’re what we call weather nerds.”

Dr Meyer said the Utah snowpack affects us but the consequences are greater to the south.

“We’re lucky we’re at the headwaters for a lot of our water systems here. There are quite a few downstream users that are not Utahns that are depending on the snowpack to occur here in our mountains, and then melt in an ideal way, make it through the reservoirs and the rivers, cross state borders and down into somebody else’s pipeline. “

While the storms late last year were good, Dr. Meyers said the snowpack statewide has gone from 140 percent at the start of the year, to about 100 percent now.

That is normal and things are still good, but we are currently trending in the wrong direction.

However, he said they do have cautious optimism that we won’t see a repeat of last year.