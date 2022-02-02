Abortion advocates challenge County Executive David Zook

Cache County Executive David Zook is becoming a regular interview subject on talk radio stations throughout Cache Valley.

CACHE COUNTY – During a routine interview Tuesday on Utah Public Radio, presumably local residents advocating for abortion challenged the integrity of Cache County Executive David Zook.

On the mid-morning Access Utah program hosted by Tom Williams, two listeners sent veiled accusations via e-mail that turned a polite question and answer session into personal attacks.

The first digital message commented on Zook’s previous remarks to the effect that, ideally, government should not be too involved in citizens’ lives, including issuing mask mandates.

“Does Mr. Zook have the same opinion when it comes to government and reproductive rights?” the sender wrote. “Should people have the right to make their own decisions in that case?”

“I believe that we should all have freedom,” Zook replied after a moment’s thought, “as long as our rights don’t impinge on other people. That’s a really difficult line to find sometime. But when you’re taking someone’s life, that’s pretty clear.

“I’m pro-life. I feel that abortion is murder. That’s a personal feeling. I’m sure that some listeners have other thoughts about it …

“The person whose’s life is being taken has rights, too … I know that there are a lot of arguments on when those rights begin and we could spend years debating that. But that’s my position.”

Although abortion rights are now under political pressure in the United States, the U.S. Supreme Court recognized the constitutional right to abortion in its 1973 decision in the case of Roe v. Wade and has reaffirmed those rights in subsequent decisions.

Since 2010, according to Planned Parenthood lawyers, various states have enacted nearly 500 laws limiting access to abortions. The most common of those state restrictions include parental notification requirements for minors, public funding limits, mandated counseling and waiting periods.

The most restrictive recent U.S. law limiting abortion now is under review by the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals and the Texas Supreme Court, after the new conservative majority on the U.S. Supreme Court declined to intervene in that case.

Abortion is legal in Utah, but there are only two clinics providing that service in the entire state (both in Salt Lake County). Fewer than 3,000 Utah women have undergone abortions on average in recent years.

Another listener to Access Utah wrote in digitally to argue that Zook’s opinion that “… abortion is murder is not supported by law.”

He also accused the county executive of “… hypocrisy, because he is willing to protect zygotes in the womb, but not adults with a mask mandate.”

Zook quickly rejected any equivalency between having an abortion and being required to wear a mask during a pandemic.

“There’s a lot of difference between having an abortion and wearing a mask,” he said bluntly. “There’s more choice available around people’s freedom of movement, where they go, how they associate with others or if they’ve vaccinated.

“But it’s clear to me is that (abortion) is wrong … What I think is most important is that we find ways to avoid it.

“Public policy decisions about people’s freedoms are very difficult,” Zook acknowledged. “I would recommend to people that, if they think making these decisions are easy, then let then run for office and try making them. “