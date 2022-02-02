September 02, 1953 – February 01, 2022 (age 88)

Carey Hansen Cole passed away on February 1, 2022, in her home in Franklin, Idaho, surrounded by her family after a valiant fight with cancer. She was born in Preston, Idaho to Max and JoAnn Hansen, as the firstborn of their four children. She attended and graduated from Preston High School in 1971. On September 17, 1971, she married Lee Cole. Together they were blessed with four children.

Carey would probably like to be remembered most as a homemaker and a mother. She kept a beautiful home and yard and could often be found in her garden tending to her plants. She remained lifelong friends with her sisters and looked forward to their days spent shopping and visiting over lunch.

She is preceded in death by her parents and survived by her husband Lee, and their four children: Michael (Tonya) Cole, Kelli (James) Purser, Jenny (Brandon) Hobbs, and Chase Cole. Along with her thirteen grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at the Franklin Country Funeral Home, 56 S State St., Preston, Idaho.

No formal viewing will be held, visitation with the family will begin at 1 PM.

Interment will follow in the Preston Cemetery.

If you are not able to attend in person and would like to view the service via live feed, please follow this dedicated link https://youtu.be/vI_NotueKxE

