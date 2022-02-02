December 9, 1965 – January 29, 2022 (age 56)
Deimira Garcia Olaez, (Dee Dee/Del) passed away peacefully surrounded by her children on January 29th of 2022 at the young age of 56. Dee Dee was born in Guadalajara, Mexico on December 10th of 1965, to Maria Trinidad Olaez and was the middle child of 7 children. She was brought to California at a very young age where she grew up and called home. She graduated from Hemet High and met the father of her children, Librado Murillo in the Hemet-San Jacinto area. Together they had 4 children before they divorced after many years of marriage and relocation to Cache Valley, Utah. She was a Customer Service Manager for over 10 years both in California and Utah. She loved working in retail, for her it was more than just a career. She enjoyed staying busy and always being on the go. She was so blessed to meet so many people there and creating many memories and friendships.
Despite several serious medical difficulties and facing extreme challenges, she embraced life with a smile, resilience, determination and compassion for life. Her strength, perseverance and faith were an example to all those who knew her.
DeeDee had a love and a passion for being with family. She loved hosting events, holidays, birthdays and having everyone together; family, extended family and friends, all were welcome. Her favorite past times were spending time with her children and grandchildren; watching movies, baking, cooking, having fashion shows, sewing and knitting blankets, many of which she donated to various hospitals and charities.
She is survived by her children and their spouses, Nancy & Jerry Lara, Yvette Murillo & Hector Garcia, Oscar Murillo, Ezequiel Murillo, her 5 Grandchildren; Daniel, Alexis, Adiliene, Brooklyn, and Nixon, her siblings Ernesto, Sandra, Ezequiel (Negro), Mireya, Angelica, Julio, as well as several in-laws, nieces, nephews and countless friends and loved ones.
Deimira is preceded in death by her mother Maria Trinidad Olaez.
There will be a service to celebrate her life held on Friday, February 4th from 6PM-8PM at Cache Valley Mortuary (80 W 4200 N, Hyde Park, UT 84318). Everyone is encouraged to wear blue and white per her final wishes, she did not want a sad funeral, but rather a celebration of what she left and contributed.
The family would like to thank the numerous nurses and doctors, who have assisted her over the years who helped, keep DeeDee, spontaneous, compassionate, faithful and full of life.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Cache Valley Mortuary.