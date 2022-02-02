Farm Bureau lists three agriculture issues for 2022

FILE PHOTO: irrigation system in a farm field. Photo by Vidar Nordli-Mathisen

SANDY – The Utah Farm Bureau has a list of ‘Issues to Watch For in 2022’ after attending both their national agricultural convention and their 2022 Utah general legislative session held in November.

The American Farm Bureau Federation, also known as Farm Bureau Insurance and Farm Bureau Inc., is a United States-based insurance company and lobbying group that represents the American agriculture industry.

After their conventions, the group took a long and detailed look at the needs of Utah’s agricultural industry. This year’s list of concerns is based off the Farm Bureau’s policy book.

Utah Farm Bureau’s policy book will guide their general public policy actions throughout the upcoming year – including the current legislative session.

“It is important to note the policies advocated and defended by the Utah Farm Bureau come from the grassroots level, from actual farmers and ranchers on the ground and in the trenches – not simply from the ideas of one leader or board,” said Ron Gibson, a dairy farmer from Weber County and President of the Utah Farm Bureau Federation. “These policies are developed through debate and deliberation in response to issues felt on the farms of the smallest towns as well as in the families of the largest cities in Utah.”

This year’s top three issues are: water, Utah State University’s veterinary program and agriculture infrastructure.

The water picture this year is expected to be one of the most significant points in recent memory related to project funding.

The industry is expecting funding for several water projects to come from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), with limits on how these funds can be used for projects relating to clean drinking water to sewer projects. There is also talk of plans prioritized by the Water Optimization Task Force, called the “Cultivating Agriculture Water Resilience in Utah” plan.

These plans include irrigation system conversions, water metering, outreach and education on water use, and basin-specific water resiliency plans.

The number two issue for Utah’s Ag industry is getting the Veterinary School at Utah State University.

The university is asking for support to create a four-year veterinary program on its campus in Logan. Currently, USU has a 2×2 program with Washington State University, where students attend the first two years of vet school in Logan and finish the last two at Washington State.

If a veterinary school came to Utah, it would create jobs, attract millions of dollars in research funding and help keep local students home. Another attractive element is increasing the availability of large animal veterinarians for Utah’s farmers and ranchers.

Investing in a veterinary program could also be profitable for Utah’s economy. Studies show that for every $20 invested in a veterinary school, $48 are returned to the local economy through research grants.

Utah currently has a shortage of large animal veterinarians with fewer veterinarians per capita than the national average. A vet school at USU will be huge benefit to Utah’s farming and ranching community.

Finally, the recent COVID pandemic has highlighted the importance of and need for additional processing for agricultural products. The Utah Department of Agriculture & Food (UDAF) is requesting $3 million to create a grant program designed to help expand exiting or establish new processing facilities in Utah.

Utah Farm Bureau believes it is critical to invest in processing infrastructure that will provide the opportunity for Utah producers to process their products locally and for Utah consumers to purchase those products and support local agriculture.

With the state legislature in session Utah Farm Bureau will be following-up on the many planting, nurturing and harvesting decisions of the growing season. They will also push the public policy process and lead the way helping government and community leaders understand the need for a successful agriculture industry and how to support it.