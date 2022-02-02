February 23, 1926 – January 29, 2022 (age 95)

The passing of Frances Geraldine Spofford Brown Bickerstaff occurred on Jan 29, 2022, at the home of her daughter Launa in Hyrum, Utah. Born on Feb 23, 1926, in St. George, Charlotte Co., New Brunswick, Canada, she was the oldest of the ten children of the late Herman and Viola (Fraser) Spofford.

Frances left Canada at the age of nineteen and moved to Tennessee, where she was a nanny for Ervin and Madzy Skousen. She went back to Canada for a time and earned money to travel to California where the Skousens had moved. After paying the head taxes for the ‘second time’ she made it across the Canadian border. Her ticket for the bus ride to San Bernardino, California took all of her money but a few cents and she traveled across the entire United States, alone, with only those few cents to her name. San Bernardino was where she was baptized into The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. We considered her our first pioneer.

Frances married Lloyd Weston Brown in the Logan Temple, Logan Utah, on Nov 24,1948. They moved to Weiser, Idaho where the death of her first husband Lloyd occurred. She loved her new religion and rather than returning home to St. George, Canada she moved to Salt Lake City, with her three small children, David, Launa and Debra to be ‘close to the Saints.’ A brave, courageous and loving mother, she lived there alone until she found and married her second love Herbert George Bickerstaff Oct 21,1959 from London, England who was visiting his sisters in Salt Lake City. Together they had John and Melanie Bickerstaff.

Frances was the loving mother of five children. David (Carolyn) Brown of Salt Lake City, Utah, Launa (John) Brenchley of Hyrum, Utah, Debra (Robert) Morris of Weston, Idaho, John Bickerstaff of Draper, Utah and Jill Bickerstaff of St. George, Utah, and Melanie (Troy )Smoot of Rigby, Idaho.

She loved to teach primary and even taught Gospel Doctrine despite her anxiety of speaking in front of people. She loved being a den mother in Cub Scouts.

She never learned to cook at home with her mother but became a wonderful cook; hosting dinner parties was one of her greatest joys. She always said after the party, “I’ll never do THAT again!” And then she did it again. Her homemade English Toffee and Nana Jello was a necessity at every family gathering.

She knit a multiplicity of socks as a young girl for the Mormon missionaries in Canada and her family. As an expert knitter she made a sweater showing off an open- winged pheasant on the back and a hunter/gun and dog on the front. She also crocheted many dollies, blessing dresses, one of which won ‘Best of Show’ at the county fair, booties and afghans. In the 1970’s she enjoyed pouring and painting ceramics, many of which have survived to today.

She is survived by sisters, Elaine (James deceased) Lawyer of Pictou, Nova Scotia and Nancy (Jim deceased) Reville of Lakeville Corner, New Brunswick Canada, and Lorraine (sister in law). Brothers: Wayne (Margaret) Spofford, Meadowlate, Saskatchewan, Canada, Bev (Charlene) Spofford, Back Bay, Canada. Granddaughters: Danielle (Mic) Bowen, Marsha (Dan) Thatcher, Melissa (Berry) Banham, Jeannine (Matt) Condon, Camille (Matt) Pommerville, Magdelina (Liam) Bonner, Jessica (Nicolas) Shaw, Anne Frances Smoot, Samantha Bickerstaff, Sabrina Bickerstaff and Seersha Bickerstaff. Grandsons: Reed (Joli) Brenchley, Lance (Madison) Brenchley, Robert Lloyd Morris, James Morris, David (Mallory) Morris, William Morris, Darius Morris, Josef Morris, and Darius Moris, Talin Bickerstaff, and Brandon Smoot. She also leaves many wonderful nieces and nephews.

Frances is loved by many surviving Spofford family members in Canada including her sisters, Nancy (Jim) Reville and Elaine (Jim) Lawyer, brothers Bev (Charlene) and Wayne (Maggie) Spofford, and many nieces and nephews. Many Bickerstaff family who loves her and miss her include nephews David (Pat) Mead and Chris (Diane) Andersen; nieces Ann (Lawrence) Rowley and Margaret (Jay) Thornton and many grandnieces and grandnephews. In addition, the Brown family nieces and nephews will remember her loving heart forever.

Preceded by parents Herman & Viola Spofford, husbands Lloyd Weston Brown 1924-1956) and Herbert George Bickerstaff (1917-2001); sister Marjorie S. Rippin, brothers Daniel (Betty), Charles, Harry, and Hartley Spofford; granddaughter Margaret Frances Morris; grandson Joshua Morris, and great-grandson John Michael Brenchley.

She did not die of COVID.

Donations to the Society of one’s choice would be appreciated by the family.

