Logan runs past Mountain Crest, 61-44

HYRUM – With five minutes to go in the third quarter Gage Jenson converted a three-point play to put Logan up 36-34 over Mountain Crest. The Grizzlies then stepped on the gas and went on a 25-10 run the rest of the way for the 61-44 win to split the season series. Logan has now won three of four in the region after starting 0-3 in Region 11 play.

The Grizzlies got off to a hot start as they moved the ball well against a flat footed Mustang defense to go up 18-10 after the first quarter. Five different players scored for Logan, but they were slowed down by the Mountain Crest 2-3 zone in the second half that saw Mountain Crest go on a 16-6 run to take a 26-24 half time lead. The teams traded baskets early in the third before Logan got out and ran and picked apart the Mustang’s defense to fuel their run to close out the game.

Six different players scored for Logan as they dominated in the paint. Kody Kirk led the team with 16 points, regularly getting backdoor layups and dominating on the glass. Jaelin Hoth had 10 points and picked apart the Mustang defense with his passing. Justin Anderson scored 14 points and Gage Jenson and Will Jensen combined for 17 points as Logan was able to attack with cuts all night.

Mountain Crest’s scoring came from their leading scorers Preston Lofthouse and Oliver Nethercott. Lofthouse finished with a game high 21 points and Nethercott put in 16. The two combined for all 16 points of their second quarter run. Both played the entire game and seemed to run out gas as they only scored three total points in the fourth quarter, all from the free throw line. Secondary scoring continues to be an issue for the Mustangs with only seven other points scored outside of Lofthouse and Nethercott.

In a very physical game, neither team was great from the free throw line. Mountain Crest finished 7-13 while Logan was 3-8. The Mustangs entered the bonus with more than five minutes left in the fourth quarter but couldn’t use it to cut into the Logan lead. The Grizzlies had six turnovers in the second quarter that spurred the Mountain Crest run but only had eight for the game, just one in the second half. The Mustangs finished with 11 turnovers.

Mountain Crest (3-15, 2-5) is at Ridgeline (14-5, 6-1) on Friday. Logan (7-12, 3-4) stays on the road at Green Canyon (11-8, 5-2) Friday night.