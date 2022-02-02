June 28, 1932 – January 31, 2022 (age 89)
Neva Rae Anderson Christensen, 89, was born in College Ward, Utah in 1932 to Willis and Fern Anderson. She passed away on Monday, January 31,2022 in St George, Utah. She married David Christensen of Providence, Utah in the Logan LDS Temple on July 20th, 1953. Neva met Dave at a dance hall called Melody Ranch in Logan, Utah. Dave didn’t like to dance, but he really liked Neva. They raised five children and were happily married for 68 years.
Neva was raised in College Ward, Utah. She attended South Cache High School in Hyrum, Utah, but Neva always felt she knew more than the teachers, and she left school when she was 16 years old. She worked on the family dairy farm which instilled in her her work ethic. When she was 18 years old, Neva applied to be a Follow-Me-Girl at Hill Air Force Base in Clearfield, Utah. When a plane would land, these women would drive out on the runway in a truck and guide the plane to where it would park. In 1959, they moved to Monticello, Utah where Dave was hired to teach shop and Drivers Education at Monticello High School. Neva and Dave owned and operated the Canyonlands Motor Lodge in Monticello, Utah for 24 years. To Neva every customer was a new friend.
Neva loved her family and was the most happy when any opportunity or event brought them together. She loved these get-togethers with all the talking, laughing, and teasing that took place. Her 29 grandchildren and 73 great-grandchildren were her pride and joy. Neva was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in many different capacities in the Church. She and Dave served in the Naga Philippines Mission from 1991 to 1993.
Neva and Dave loved to travel. They visited Europe, Hawaii, Alaska, Mexico, Canada, and numerous places in the United States. Neva will be remembered for her devotion to her family. She loved a good time whether it was jeeping with family and friends or boating on Lake Powell. She liked to garden and took pride in keeping her yard and fish pond looking immaculate.
Neva is survived by her husband, David Christensen and her five children: Gaylen (Sherry), Smithfield, Utah, Steve (Denise), St. George, Utah, Scott (Beverly), LaVerkin, Utah, Jay (Lisa), College Ward, Utah,. Shelie (Jeffrey Jensen), Overton, Nevada, her sister Lois Mitchell and brother Carvin Anderson.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her infant brother, Ross Willis and infant sister, Shirley Mae.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM at the LDS chapel at 360 West 3200 South, Nibley, Utah on Saturday, February 5th, 2022.
The viewing will be from 10:00 to 10:45 AM.
Internment will be at the Providence City Cemetery.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Cache Valley Mortuary.