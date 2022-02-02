April 9, 1955 – January 26, 2022 (age 66)

Paul Nels Christensen passed away January 26, 2022 at the age of 66. He was born on April 9, 1955 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Harold and Janice Christensen. He had 3 siblings, Leland (Julie), Lowell and Laurie(Don)

Paul is preceded in death by his son Adam, father Harold, sister Laurie, brother Leland, and brother-in-law John Ashton.

He is survived by his children Carrie Christensen, Alison Higgins (Russell) Seth Christensen (Hanbin) Rachel Christensen, Bo Christensen, Cody Christensen (Aubrey), 10 grandchildren, 8 neices, 6 nephews. And many other loved ones.

Paul graduated from Kendrick High the School (GA) in 1973. He studied at Columbus College, Kansas State University and University of Utah. Paul served as a Missionary for the LDS Church (1974) teaching families from Mexico and Central America. He then married Glenna Marie Ashton in Salt Lake Temple in 1979. He was a Piano Tuner for Colalanni Music (1979) which is what brought him to Preston, Id. Here he also worked as Deputy Assessor of Franklin County. He also served in the United States Army 2nd Battalion-Company C 1980. He worked with Knight brothers Construction until starting his own business Drywall Brothers.

Paul had a passion for music and was a gifted song writer and guitarist. Music was always in his home. He had a strong testimony and shared his beliefs and interests with his children. He was a sensitive spirit with a loving nature who enjoyed spending time with family ***We will miss the twinkle in his eye and the love felt by his hugs.

The family is very grateful for the support and care of his Preston 3rd Ward Family, and the relatives and friends who have supported us through this difficult time.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 4, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Preston 3rd Ward Chapel, 155 N. 200 W. Preston Idaho.

A viewing will be held that morning 10:00 to 10:45 a.m.

Interment will be at the Preston Cemetery.

