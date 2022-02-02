February 16, 1960 – February 1, 2022 (age 61)



Robert David Sorensen, 61, longtime Oneida County resident, passed away on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, following a courageous battle with cancer. Bob was born on February 16, 1960 in Malad, Idaho, the youngest child of Peirce and Gwendolyn Sorensen. He was raised in Arbon Valley and was a graduate of Malad High School, class of 1978.

Bob was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He served a mission in Brussels, Belgium from 1979 to 1981. He went on to hold many callings in the church including serving in several bishoprics. Bob’s love of the gospel was central in his life and he lived his beliefs daily through service to his community. He will be remembered for his kindness and support of others.

Bob married Terri Linn Edwards for time and eternity on November 28, 1980 in the Logan, Utah LDS Temple. They made their home in Arbon Valley where they took over the family farm. Bob was devoted to farming and deeply connected to his heritage. Bob was a loyal and hardworking family man, a loving father, and a truly selfless friend to so many.

Bob loved coaching and working with youth. He led a number of ages and teams in Malad and West Side. Bob was passionate about coaching and genuinely cared for his players and their well-being. He maintained caring relationships with both past players and coaches.

Bob is survived by his wife Terri; 5 children: Mathew (Katherine) Sorensen of Poulsbo, WA; Malena (Gabriel) Jimenez of Malad, ID; Jake (Shanda) Sorensen of Pocatello, ID; Jayson Sorensen (Shelby Thomas) of Arbon Valley, ID; Brandon (Marleen) Sorensen of Hamburg, Germany. 2 brothers: Terry (Meredith) Sorensen of Bountiful, UT; Randy (Cheri) Sorensen of Meridian, ID; 2 sisters: Jeanette (Mike) Guymon of Lakeshore, UT; Patty (Ed) Cross of Orem, UT. 4 grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 8th at 12 noon in the Malad LDS Stake Center, 1250 N 1100 W, Malad City, ID. Friends may visit with the family at the church Monday evening from 7 to 9 pm and prior to funeral services from 10:30 to 11:30 am.

Interment will be in the Pleasantview Cemetery

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Horsley Funeral Homes.