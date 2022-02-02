October 16, 1931 – February 2, 2022 (age 90)



Robert Neal Atkins was born October 16, 1931 in Salt Lake City, Utah. His parents are Gordon Neal Atkins and Ruby Paxton Atkins. He moved to Los Angeles at 3 years old during the Depression. His father found work as a tile layer and his mother worked as a nurse. He was an only child.

Robert went to the same elementary school as his wife but they never met. He was in third grade and she was in kindergarten. Their mothers worked in the same doctor’s office when they were teenagers. Only they never met each other. Finally, Robert and Kathleen met when they were in the mid-twenties at a church function. They were surprised that their parents already knew each other and had same circle of friends. Robert proposed to Kathleen by having her review his resume and added he was engaged. Kathleen asked who are you engaged too? He replied, “you!” Robert married Kathleen Manton on December 12, 1959 in the LDS Los Angeles Temple.

Robert went to Dorsey High School in Los Angeles. He went onto get a business degree from Los Angeles College. He served in the Army at the end of the Korean War. He worked as a cook stateside in North Carolina. He also served a stake mission. Job after college he worked for Johns Mansfield. After his marriage he worked for Hallmark Cards in Arizona. He returned to Los Angeles went to work for Moore Business Forms and then Tayco Business Forms. He was a salesman that designed the forms to be printed.

Robert and Kathleen moved to Tucson Arizona where their 3 daughters were born. Linda Marie Atkins was their eldest daughter. Twin daughters came next Susan Lee Atkins and Diana Lynn Atkins. When the girls were babies, they moved back to Los Angeles. When the twins were 7 years old, they bought a home in Santa Ana, California. Where they lived until Robert retired.

When Robert retired, he moved to Perry Utah with his wife Kathleen and his mother Ruby. Kathleen passed away about a year later. She had loved her home in Perry. His mother lived until she was nearly 92. Only Robert was a widower for more than 27 years. He originally moved to Perry to be closer to his daughter Linda and her family that had moved to Brigham City. He was happy living in Perry and enjoyed his neighborhood, ward and community.

Robert served in many church callings over the years. He was in the bishopric, executive secretary, Sunday School President, High Council, temple worker in the Los Angeles and Ogden Temple. He final calling in the church was serving in the library. He truly liked serving in the library. He served in this calling until the end of his life.

Robert loved to mow his lawn. He was mowing until he was 89 years old. He also liked to garden. He enjoyed making bread, canning, and food storage. He could walk at least of half a mile a day on his tread mill and lifted weights everyday but Sunday up until the end of his life. He enjoyed reading history and biographies. He was known as a conservative and Republican. He served on the Barry Goldwater campaign in Los Angeles in the 1964 election. He remained interesting in the politics all his life.

He only had a few cavities. He had a strict regiment of brushing his teeth and had all his teeth. He was proud of that. Like his parents towards the end of his life he was hard of hearing. Robert was diagnosed with prostate cancer and managed to live a full life for more than twenty years with this diagnosis. Being of pioneer stock he was very independent and he enjoyed hard work even towards the end of his life.

Sadly, Robert lost two daughters Linda 2013 and Susan 2007 to breast cancer.

He is survived by his daughter Diana Atkins Cooper (Steven Cooper), Son in Laws: Mark Mathews, Moses Soria and Scott Lillywhite. He also has 9 grandchildren: Aimee Soria Spunaugle, Melissa Soria, Andrea Mathews, Joshua Mathews, Sterling Mathews, Andrew Mathews, Ethan Mathews, Rebecca Lillywhite and William Lillywhite. He has 5 great great grandchildren.

Viewing will be Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at ______. Immediately followed by brief remarks in the Gillies Mortuary Chapel.

A dedication of the grave will follow for all that would like to join.

Graveside service has been planned at the Brigham City Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Gillies Funeral Chapel.