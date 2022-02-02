Sales tax cut on food seen as long-shot in Utah Legislature

This map shows the 13 remaining states that still impose sales taxes on food. National advocates for low income families agree that such taxation is regressive and discriminatory.

SALT LAKE CITY – Democrats in the Utah Legislature supporting unlikely proposals to end the state’s sales tax on food have an odd ally.

A similar idea for a sales tax credit was included in Gov. Spencer Cox’s original $25 billion budget proposal announced in December 2021.

Cox had proposed that a $160 million budget surplus be directed to a tax credit to reimburse families for the state’s portion of the sales taxes on food. Republicans in the Utah Senate have since earmarked those funds for a general income tax rate reduction from 4.95 percent to 4.85 percent.

Now, lawmakers led by Rep. Rosemary Lesser (D-Ogden) are pinning their hopes for a state sales tax cut on two long-shot proposals – H.B. 165 Food Sales Tax Administration and H.B. 203 Food Sales Tax Modifications – which have not even been prioritized for Utah House committee hearings.

Utah is one of only 13 states that still impose sales taxes on groceries, according to the national Center on Budget and Policy Priorities (CBPP). That total sales tax amount is 3 percent, with more than half of its revenue going to the state (1.75 percent) and the remainder (1.25 percent) going to local governments.

Rather than the tax credit proposed by Cox, Lesser is advocating for an outright elimination of the state’s portion of the sales on food, which would have an immediate beneficial impact on lower income families. That change, however, would cost the state about $150 million in reduced revenue.

Supporters of Lesser’s proposal say that most Republicans in the Legislature oppose eliminating the state portion of the sales tax on food because it is a “guaranteed revenue stream.”

GOP leaders in the Legislature – House Speaker Brad Wilson (R-Kaysville) and Senate President Stuart Adams (R-Layton) – merely say that sales tax cut proposals (including Cox’s tax credit suggestion) “have not gained traction” in the general session. They add that most Republicans prefer the .10 percent income tax rate reduction because it impacts all Utahns equally.

One in 10 Utah households experience food insecurity, according to a 2021 report from the Utah Food Security Task Force. That organization was founded by state Sen. Luz Escamilla (D-Salt Lake City), one of Lesser’s supporters.

CBPP spokespersons support the Democrats’ argument that sales taxes on food are regressive and discriminatory.

“Sales taxes have an especially harmful impact on income and racial inequalities since low-income families tend to spend a larger share of their income on groceries,” according to a 2020 CBPP report.

“Overall, the higher the income bracket, the smaller the share of income spent on food at home. For the lowest-income families, food at home is the third-highest expenditure category as a share of income, after housing and transportation. For the highest-income families, it is the fifth highest, after housing, transportation, retirement savings and health care.”

Proposals like Lesser’s H.B. 165 to eliminate state taxes on food have been debated in the Legislature for more than four decades.

H.B. 203 — authored by Rep. Judy Weeks Rohner (R-West Valley City) — is one of very few of those proposals sponsored by a Republican.