June 10, 1962 – January 29, 2022 (age 59)

It is with extreme sadness that we announce the passing of Tamara Sue Geier, after a long battle with breast cancer. She was a bright spark in this world and will be deeply missed by many, especially by her close friends and family.

Tammy was a proud mother of five children; Daniel Misener, Moenika Misener, Emily Misener, Natalya Misener, and Olivia Geier, in order of oldest to youngest. She was the best mother a person could hope for. She loved others fiercely and deeply and her family takes comfort in knowing how much she cared for them. She is now an angel watching over those closest to her.

She was passionate about her religion, Orthodox Christianity. She had a deep testimony of Jesus Christ that was a shining beacon to those around her. She was also the kindest, most understanding woman imaginable. She was often concerned with matters of human rights and justice. She wanted everyone to have the opportunity to live a happy and healthy life. Her kindness will live on through the actions of others her heart touched.

She bred and raised beautiful Mastiff and Havanese puppies with so much love and tenderness that went on to be many peoples beloved pets. She was also musically inclined, with the singing voice of an angel.

Tammy was born on June 10th, 1962, to Robert and Alta Mae Jessop. She called the county of Cache Valley home.

She’s survived by her mother Alta Jessop, sister Robin Roberts, and brother Tom Jessop. She is also survived by her loving husband, Paul Geier.

The funeral service for Tamara will be on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 11:30 am at the St Peter & Paul Russian Orthodox Church, 355 South 300 East, Salt Lake City.

A viewing will begin at 10:30 am.

She will be laid to rest at the Millville City Cemetery, 325 East 100 North, Millville, Utah.

In lieu of flowers, to help with the costs of treatments and funeral expenses, we have a go fund me page where you may donate to the family. We are raising money to help cover the costs of the funeral and memorial services for Tammys family. Here is a link to the Go Fund Me page: https://gofund.me/896ffbcc