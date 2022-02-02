Trenton man bound over for trial for allegedly trying to run over another man during altercation

Gavel. Photo by Bill Oxford on Unsplash

LOGAN — A 49-year-old Trenton man is being bound over for trial on charges of allegedly trying to run over another man during a dispute last year. Andrew W. Sparks waived his right to a preliminary hearing, where a judge would have determined whether or not prosecutors had sufficient evidence to show the crime was committed.

Sparks appeared in 1st District Court Wednesday afternoon. He was previously charged with two counts of aggravated assault, a second and third-degree felony.

Sparks told the court he wished to waive his right to the preliminary hearing, based on the advice of his attorney.

On September 5, Cache County sheriff’s deputies were called to an altercation, where Sparks allegedly struck the man with his vehicle. The suspect claimed the victim had threatened him with a knife and he was attempting to flee when he hit the man.

As the investigation continued, witnesses later told law enforcement a different story. They claimed Sparks entered his vehicle, quickly lunged it toward the victim, but stopped short of hitting him. He then backed up and accelerated forward toward the victim, striking and pinning him against their own vehicle.

The deputy’s reported the alleged victim sustained multiple fractures to both legs, one of which was described as a “sever compound fracture.” He was transported to a local hospital and later transferred to a different facility along the Wasatch Front for a more advanced surgical procedure.

Sparks was booked into the Cache County Jail but later released after posting $15,000 bond.

During Wednesday’s hearing, defense attorney Ashley Bown asked the court for more time to gather evidence in the case before proceeding. She explained that there was video of the altercation that she wanted to review.

Sparks is on pretrial release. He could face up to 15-years in prison, if convicted.

Individuals arrested and charged in complaints are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

