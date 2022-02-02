USU completes first official land acknowledgement statements

An aerial view of Old Main covered in snow. Photo courtesy of Utah State University

LOGAN – For nearly a year a committee has worked to draft documents wherein Utah State University acknowledges its facilities across the state reside on the lands of indigenous peoples.

Committee Chair Marilyn Cuch said USU recognizes its campuses statewide exist on the original territories of the eight federally-recognized tribes of Utah.

“When we say that, we are allowing for there to be the beginning of the story of what has happened in identifying the indigenous nations that called Utah their homeland,” Cuch said, “and also providing greater context about the history of the indigenous tribes and people that reside and are very, very vibrant today.”

Cuch, of the Hunkpapa Lakota, said during the project they talked with all of Utah’s tribal leaders.

“And most importantly,” Cuch added, “we wanted to make sure that our students had an input on it and our alumni and our faculty that were indigenous. We were able to do this because they were supportive of it. The tribal leaders were happy and glad and they also provided clarification or additions to all of the other statewide campuses.”

Community leaders and faculty who worked on this project said it is an important first step in furthering USU’s goals of educating and empowering the state.

A group known as College Values Online lists USU among 30 U.S. Colleges with noteworthy efforts to further educational opportunities for indigenous students, in drafting these statements.

Cuch said USU grants residency to students of tribal nations, so that they may pay in-state tuition.