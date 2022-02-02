Utah State football announces 2022 signing class

Utah State head coach Blake Anderson, left, tabs quarterback Logan Bonner (1) on the head after he threw a touchdown pass against San Jose State during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, San Jose, Calif. Utah State won 48-17. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State head football coach Blake Anderson announced his second signing class on Wednesday, as part of the NCAA National Signing Day. The class, which includes 33 total players, is comprised of 23 high school athletes, seven four-year transfers, two junior college transfers and one return missionary.

Overall, Utah State’s 2022 recruiting class is ranked as the fourth-best in the Mountain West by 247Sports.com, as 26 of its signees are rated as at least three-star recruits with four of those players being rated as four-star recruits during their careers.

Of the 33 players, 14 signed with Utah State in December and 16 are currently enrolled at Utah State for the 2022 spring semester.

The state of Utah produced the most signees with 14, followed by five players each from California and Texas, two players each from Florida and Nevada, and one player each from Arkansas, Hawaii, Idaho, Oklahoma and Virginia.

Seventeen of Anderson’s signees are defensive players with six linebackers, six defensive linemen and five defensive backs. Of the 16 offensive players that signed, six are offensive linemen, five are wide receivers and three are quarterbacks, to go along with one running back and one tight end.

The national letter-of-intent signing period for football began on Wednesday, Feb. 2, and runs through Friday, April 1, 2022.

MAX ALFORD LB • 6-1 • 215 • FR • HS • Park City, Utah (Park City HS)

High School: Three-star prospect that is rated the 32nd-best recruit in the state of Utah by ESPN.com… Injured during the season opener of his senior season… Named first-team all-state and all-region as a junior as he ran for 1,020 yards and nine touchdowns on 98 carries, while adding 30 receptions for 448 yards and two touchdowns to lead Park City (Utah) High School to the quarterfinals of the 2020 4A state playoffs… Had six 100-yard rushing games as a junior, including a career-high 171 yards on nine carries against Ogden HS… Had multiple rushing touchdowns against Juan Diego HS, Tooele HS and Ogden HS… Also played basketball and lacrosse, and competed in track & field at Park City HS… Placed seventh in the shot put at the 2021 5A state championships… Was a member of the high honor roll and an academic all-region selection all four years of high school.

Personal: Son of Aaron and Linda Alford… Both of his brothers, Eli and Sam, play football at Montana… His late dad, Aaron, and uncle Tony, both played football at Colorado State, while his grandfather played football at Kent State… His dad was also a college coach at Southern Utah, Western Illinois, Wyoming, Akron and Utah… His uncle and grandfather also coached in college… His uncle played in the NFL with the Denver Broncos and his grandfather played for the Pittsburgh Steelers… Is enrolled at Utah State for the spring 2022 semester and plans on majoring in business.

SACO ALOFIPO S • 5-10 • 175 • FR • HS • Henderson, Nevada (Liberty HS)

High School: Three-star prospect that is ranked as the 20th-best player in the state of Nevada by 247Sports.com… Earned Class 5A All-Southern Nevada second-team honors as a prep senior at Liberty High School in Henderson, Nevada… Finished the season with 52 tackles, which included 2.0 sacks and 5.0 tackles for loss, to go along with one interception and one pass breakup as he helped the Patriots reach the semifinals of the state tournament… Had his best game of the season against Arbor View HS, as he recorded a career-high 11 tackles, which included 1.0 sacks, to go along with an interception… Helped Liberty HS to a 10-2 record, including a 4-0 league record… Spent his freshman and sophomore seasons at Woods Cross (Utah) HS.

Personal: Son of Selu and Tofuola Alofipo… His father played football and his mom played basketball at Louisiana Tech… Name is pronounced Suh-koh Uh-low-fee-poe.

JAMES ALOISIO OL • 6-4 • 280 • FR • HS • Provo, Utah (Timpview HS)

High School: Three-star recruit by ESPN.com, Rivals.com and 247Sports.com… Ranked as the 28th-best recruit in the state of Utah by ESPN.com… Earned first-team all-region honors as he started all 12 games on the offensive line as a prep senior at Timpview High School in Provo, Utah, helping the Thunderbirds to a 9-3 record and a first-place finish in Region 8 with a 4-0 record… Helped Timpview HS average 37.7 points and 497.3 yards of total offense per game with 301.7 yards passing and 195.6 yards rushing… Earned first-team all-region, second-team all-state and second-team all-valley honors as a junior… Also competes in baseball, rugby and track & field.

Personal: One of 10 children of Amato and Katerina Aloisio… Has a cousin that played football at Linfield College… Will serve a two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints before enrolling at Utah State… Last name is pronounced Uh-low-ee-see-oh.

TEAGUE ANDERSEN OL • 6-5 • 285 • FR • HS • Lehi, Utah (Lehi HS)

High School: Three-star recruit by ESPN.com, Rivals.com and 247Sports.com… Ranked as the 35th-best recruit in the state of Utah and the No. 98 interior offensive lineman in the country by 247Sports.com… Earned Utah Class 5A first-team all-state honors as a senior and first-team all-region honors as both a junior and senior, along with being named honorable mention all-state as a junior… Helped lead Lehi (Utah) High School to an 11-3 overall record and a state championship as a senior with a 35-6 win against Springville HS in the title game… Helped the Pioneers amass 4,923 yards of total offense (351.6 ypg)… Registered 14 pancake blocks during his junior season… Also competes in track & field.

Personal: Son of Jason and Suni Andersen… His dad played football at BYU (1994-97) and spent four years in the NFL (1998-2001) with the New England Patriots, Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs… Plans on majoring in business at Utah State.

KYLE BAKER TE • 6-4 • 205 • FR • HS • Hyde Park, Utah (Green Canyon HS)

High School: Three-star prospect and the 53rd-best recruit in the state of Utah according to 247Sports.com… Earned first-team all-region and second-team all-state honors as a prep senior at Green Canyon High School in North Logan, Utah, as he caught 32 passes for 283 yards and three touchdowns… Had career highs with eight receptions for 72 yards and one touchdown against Morgan HS… Helped the Wolves to a 7-3 record, their best in the program’s five-year history… Caught 29 passes for 265 yards and one touchdown as a junior and 13 passes for 166 yards and one touchdown as a sophomore… Also competes in track & field and is the school record holder in the javelin.

Personal: Son of Derek and Jill Beer… Has three brothers and two sisters… His brother, Tanner Baker, played football at BYU… Plans on majoring in business at Utah State.

ROBERT BRIGGS RB • 5-7 • 170 • FR • HS • Bellville, Texas (Bellville HS)

High School: Three-star recruit by 247Sports.com… Named the Texas District 12-4A-II Utility Player of the Year as a junior in 2020… Earned Texas 12-4A-II first-team all-district honors at both running back and returner as a sophomore in 2019… Was named the Texas District 12-4A-II Offensive Newcomer of the Year as a freshman in 2018… Totaled over 3,300 rushing yards on 318 carries across four years at Bellville (Texas) High School, scoring 43 touchdowns while adding 68 catches for 1,357 yards and 20 touchdowns… Had 11 career 100-yard rushing games and one career 100-yard receiving game… Also had 790 career kickoff return yards, 611 career punt return yards and 301 career interception return yards… Returned four punts and two kickoffs for touchdowns… Added 110 career tackles and eight interceptions as a defensive back, to go along with 18 pass breakups… Returned four interceptions for touchdowns… Ran 124 times for 1,381 yards and 22 touchdowns as a senior, adding 21 catches for 562 yards and eight touchdowns to lead Bellville HS to a 12-1 season and a first-place finish in the 4A-2 Region III 12 District… Had six 100-yard rushing games as a senior, including a career-high 216 yards on 10 carries and a career-high four touchdowns against Sweeny HS… Also played basketball as a freshman and sophomore at Bellville HS… Set the school record at Bellville HS for the 100 meters in 2019 with a time of 10.91 seconds.

Personal: Son of Robert and Christa Briggs, and Tremaine Williams… Has one brother and two sisters… Plans on majoring in kinesiology at Utah State.

BRIAN COBBS WR • 6-2 • 210 • SR • TR • Alexandria, Virginia (Hayfield HS/Maryland)

Previous School: Three-star recruit by 247Sports.com as a graduate transfer… Spent four years at Maryland (2018-21), as he played in 41 games with 10 starts… Caught 59 passes for 858 yards (14.5 ypr) and two touchdowns… Played in 13 games with two starts during the 2021 season and caught 25 passes for 319 yards and one touchdown… Had a season-high-tying four receptions for a season-best 86 yards, including a 38-yard touchdown, against Rutgers… Started all five games in 2020 and had 13 receptions for 188 yards and one touchdown… Had a career-high five receptions for a career-best 99 yards and his first-career touchdown on a career-long 52-yard catch against Rutgers… Played in 11 games with three starts as a sophomore in 2019 and was second on the team with 243 receiving yards on 16 catches… Played in all 12 games with two starts as a true freshman in 2018 as he caught five passes for 108 yards.

High School: A consensus three-star recruit across all major recruiting outlets… Rated the 18th overall player in the state of Virginia by Rivals.com… A 2017 first-team all-metro selection… Caught 39 passes for nine touchdowns and rushed for 11 touchdowns as a senior at Hayfield High School in Alexandria, Virginia… Also threw for 1,095 yards and 11 touchdowns in four starts at quarterback as a senior… Helped lead Hayfield HS to an 8-3 record in 2017… Selected to the all-metro second team as a junior.

Personal: Son of Robert and Lauren Cobbs… Father played football at Penn State (1982-86), winning national titles in ‘82 and ‘86, and played two seasons in the NFL with the New England Patriots (1986-87)… His brother, Michael, plays football at James Madison… Graduated from Maryland in the fall of 2021 with a bachelor’s degree in communications… Is enrolled at Utah State for the spring 2022 semester and is working on a second bachelor’s degree in physical education teaching.

TAVIAN COLEMAN DT • 6-2 • 285 • SO • JC • Humble, Texas (Humble HS/Trinity Valley CC)

Previous School: Spent two seasons at Trinity Valley (Texas) Community College and recorded 92 total tackles, which included 8.0 sacks and 18.0 tackles for loss, to go along with four pass breakups and one fumble recovery… Had 57 tackles, including 4.0 sacks and 11.0 tackles for loss, to go along with two pass breakups during the 2021 season… Posted a career-high 11 tackles, which included a career-high-tying 2.0 sacks and a career-high-tying 3.0 tackles for loss, against Navarro JC… As a freshman in 2020, he had 35 tackles, which included 4.0 sacks and 7.0 tackles for loss, to go along with two pass breakups and one fumble recovery… Had a season-high seven tackles, which included a career-best 2.0 sacks and a career-best 3.0 tackles for loss, to go along with his first-career fumble recovery against RPA College.

High School: Recorded 155 tackles (102-solo, 53-assist), which included 7.0 sacks and 31.0 tackles for loss, to go along with four forced fumbles and three pass breakups, as a three-year starter at Humble (Texas) High School… Had a season-high 10 tackles, which included 2.0 tackles for loss, against South Houston HS during his senior season in 2019… Added nine stops, including 2.0 tackles for loss, against George Ranch HS… As a junior, he recorded a season-high nine tackles, including a career-high 4.0 tackles for loss, against Aldine HS… Forced two fumbles in back-to-back games against Kingwood HS and Atascocita HS… As a sophomore, he recorded a career-high 11 stops against Kingwood Park HS… Also participated in basketball, track & field and tennis in high school… Placed second in the shot put at the district championships and also earned all-district honors in tennis.

Personal: Son of Cedric Coleman and Audra Mienscher… Has three brothers and two sisters… Has a brother that also plays football at Trinity Valley CC… Is enrolled at Utah State for the 2022 spring semester and is majoring in political science… First name is pronounced Tay-vee-in.

BISHOP DAVENPORT QB • 6-1 • 190 • FR • HS • Spring, Texas (Spring HS)

High School: Three-star recruit by ESPN.com and 247Sports.com… Named the Texas District 14-6A co-Offensive MVP and a first-team quarterback as a prep senior in 2021 and the Texas District 14-6A Overall MVP as a junior in 2020 at Spring (Texas) High School… Threw for 7,433 yards during his prep career, as he was 486-of-714 (.681) passing with 77 touchdowns and 15 interceptions… Also rushed for 1,667 yards on 232 carries (7.2 ypr) with 16 touchdowns as he had five 100-yard rushing games… Was 234-of-342 (.684) passing for 3,807 yards with 41 touchdowns and 10 interceptions as a senior… Added 766 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 114 carries to lead the Lions to an 11-2 season… Had 11 200-yard and seven 300-yard passing games as a senior, including a career-high 430 yards against Benjamin Davis HS, as he was 24-of-33 passing… Threw a career-high six touchdowns against MacArthur HS and had five touchdown passes in four other games… Rushed for a season-high 121 yards on 15 carries against Klein Cain HS… Was 234-of-336 (.696) passing for 3,459 yards with 36 touchdowns and three interceptions as a junior… Added 97 carries for 680 yards and seven touchdowns to help Spring HS to a 9-1 record and a first-place finish in 6A Region II District 14… Passed for at least 200 yards in all 10 games and had nine 300-yard games, to go along with two 400-yard outings… Rushed for a career-high 140 yards on 10 carries and a career-best three touchdowns against Dekaney HS.

Personal: Son of Gene Davenport and Sharice Neely… Has one brother, Bailee… Plans on majoring in architecture at Utah State.

JORDAN DREW CB • 6-0 • 170 • FR • HS • Tulsa, Oklahoma (Booker T. Washington HS)

High School: Three-star recruit that is ranked as the 15th-best player in the state of Oklahoma and the 63rd-best athlete in the country by 247Sports.com… Helped Booker T. Washington High School in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to an 8-3 record and a third-place finish in 6A-II District 2 with a 5-2 league mark… Had 30 tackles, three pass breakups, two interceptions, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one touchdown as a prep senior for the Hornets… Added 27 receptions for 562 yards and seven touchdowns, and three carries for 79 yards and one touchdown on offense… Had two 100-yard receiving games, including five receptions for 123 yards and two touchdowns against Putnam City West HS and three receptions for 101 yards and one touchdown against Stillwater HS… Had a 60-yard touchdown run against Bartlesville HS… A member of the National Honor Society… Also plays basketball and competes in track & field.

Personal: Son of Antonio Drew and Ketwainette Finley… Has three brothers and two sisters… His brother, Jalen, played football at Buena Vista University… Plans on majoring in kinesiology at Utah State.

PAUL FITZGERALD DE • 6-3 • 235 • FR • HS • Idaho Falls, Idaho (Thunder Ridge HS)

High School: Three-star prospect that is rated the fourth-best overall recruit in the state of Idaho by ESPN.com and 247Sports.com… Prepped at Thunder Ridge High School in Idaho Falls, Idaho… Earned Idaho Class 5A first-team all-state and first-team all-area honors following his senior season as he had 31 tackles, which included 7.5 sacks and 16.0 tackles for loss, to go along with four forced fumbles, two blocked punts and one pass breakup… Earned first-team all-conference honors as both a sophomore and junior.

Personal: One of six children of Elliot and Meya Fitzgerald… His cousin, Skyler Hanford, played basketball at BYU… Is enrolled at Utah State for the spring 2022 semester and plans on majoring in business.

LOFA FONOTI-MAIKUI LB • 6-3 • 185 • FR • HS • Layton, Utah (Northridge HS)

High School: Three-star prospect that is rated the 41st-best recruit in the state of Utah by ESPN.com… Also a three-star recruit by 247Sports.com… Earned honorable mention all-state honors and was the Region 5 Offensive Player of the Year during his senior season as he passed for 2,824 yards and 27 touchdowns at Northridge High School in Layton, Utah, helping the Knights to the first round of the 5A state playoffs… Completed 62.4 percent of his passes during the season (161-of-258), averaging 17.5 yards per completion… Was the second-leading rusher on the team with 301 yards and seven touchdowns on 47 carries… Passed for a career-high 401 yards and four touchdowns in a 46-27 win against Viewmont HS… Threw a career-high six touchdown passes on 15-of-22 completions as the Knights shut out Cottonwood HS 48-0… Also played linebacker for Northridge HS, recording 54 tackles and one interception as a senior… Tied his career high with 12 tackles in a 37-27 win at Box Elder HS… Also had a double-digit tackle outing against Bonneville HS, tallying 10 stops in the first round of the state playoffs… Played both outside linebacker and quarterback during his junior season at Layton HS, finishing the season with 78 tackles, including 5.0 sacks and 6.0 tackles for loss, to go along with a forced fumble… As a sophomore in 2019, he racked up a team-high 77 tackles and 3.0 sacks… Name is pronounced Low-fuh Phone-owe-tee My-koo-ee.

Personal: One of six children of Isaiah and Briana Maikui… His aunt, Sharee Fonoti, played softball at Utah… Is enrolled at Utah State for the spring 2022 semester… Undeclared on a college major… Name is pronounced Low-fuh Phone-owe-tee My-koo-ee.

DANIEL GRZESIAK DE • 6-1 • 240 • JR • TR • Los Angeles, California (Crenshaw HS/Nevada)

Previous School: Spent four seasons at Nevada (2018-21) as he played in 34 career games and had 42 tackles (29-solo, 13-assist), which included 7.5 sacks and 9.5 tackles for loss, to go along with one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, one pass breakup and one blocked kick… Played in 12 games during the 2021 season and finished the year with 19 tackles, which included 5.5 sacks and 6.5 tackles for loss, to go along with one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, one blocked kick and one pass breakup… Had a career-high six tackles, which included a career-best 1.5 sacks and a career-best 2.5 tackles for loss, to go along with his first-career forced fumble, at Colorado State… Recovered his first-career fumble against Hawai’i and had his first-career pass breakup against New Mexico State, while adding his first-ever blocked punt… Also had 1.0 sacks against California, Idaho State, UNLV and San Diego State… Recorded 16 tackles (11-solo, 5-assist), which included 2.0 sacks and 3.0 tackles for loss, in 2020 as he played in all nine games… Had a season-high 1.0 sacks and a season-high 3.0 tackles for loss as part of his three tackles against Fresno State… Posted a season-high four stops against UNLV… Also had 1.0 sacks and a season-high-tying four tackles against Tulane in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl… Played in all 13 games as a redshirt freshman in 2019 and finished the year with seven tackles (4-solo, 3-assist), which included a season-high two stops against Fresno State.

High School: Earned first-team all-Open Division and was named the Defensive Lineman of the Year for the Coliseum League as a prep senior at Crenshaw High School in Los Angeles, California, where he helped the Cougars to a league and state championship during his senior season in 2017… Recorded 15.0 sacks and 24.0 tackles for loss as a senior, while scoring five touchdowns… Won the team’s Ultimate Warrior Award because of his versatility.

Personal: One of two sons of Faith Tubi… Graduated from Nevada in the fall of 2021 in public health… Is enrolled at Utah State for the spring 2022 semester and is working on his master’s of sport management… Last name is pronounced Gresh-ick.

GURVAN HALL JR. S • 6-0 • 190 • SR • TR • West Palm Beach, Florida (Palm Beach Gardens HS/Miami)

Previous School: Three-star recruit by 247Sports.com as a four-year transfer… Spent four seasons (2018-21) at the University of Miami, Florida, as he appeared in 43 career games with 18 starts and had 148 total tackles, which included 2.0 sacks and 6.0 tackles for loss, to go along with six pass breakups, one interception and one fumble recovery… Played in seven games with four starts in 2021 and finished the year with 31 tackles, which included 1.0 tackles for loss… Tied his career high with 10 tackles against Appalachian State… Played in all 11 games in 2020, which included three starts… Finished the season with 43 tackles, including 1.5 tackles for loss, while adding three pass breakups… Had a season-high eight tackles against Pittsburgh… Played in all 13 games with 11 starts as a sophomore in 2019… Ranked second on the team with 66 tackles, which included 2.0 sacks and 3.5 tackles for loss, to go along with one interception and one fumble recovery… Also had three pass breakups… Had a career-high 10 tackles against Central Michigan… First-career interception was against Florida State, returning it 26 yards, while his first-career fumble recovery was against Pittsburgh… Saw action in 12 games as a true freshman in 2018 and finished the year with eight tackles… Played in three bowl games with the Hurricanes.

High School: Consensus four-star prospect by ESPN.com, 247Sports.com and Rivals.com… Listed as the 14th-best safety in the nation and the 38th-best recruit in the state of Florida by ESPN.com… Ranked No. 15 at his position and No. 32 in Florida by 247Sports.com… Rated the 17th-best safety and 40th-best player in Florida by Rivals.com… Appeared on ESPN.com’s Top 300, ranked 178th… Selected to the 2018 Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando, Florida.… Named to the 2017 Sun Sentinel All-Palm Beach first team… Received Palm Beach County first-team all-conference honors from the Palm Beach Post in 2016… Saw significant action on both offense and defense throughout his high school career at Palm Beach Gardens High School in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Personal: Son of Andresa Holzendorf… Is enrolled at Utah State for the spring 2022 semester and majoring in interdisciplinary studies.

KAUASI HANSEN OL • 6-5 • 285 • FR • HS • Herriman, Utah (Herriman HS)

High School: Three-star prospect and the 35th-best recruit in the state of Utah according to ESPN.com… Started all 12 games on the offensive line for Herriman (Utah) High School as a senior… Also plays rugby… Prepped at Kaiser HS in Fontana, California, as a freshman and sophomore prior to moving to Utah.

Personal: Son of Eddie and Ruby Hansen… Has five brothers and four sisters… Brother, James, is a defensive tackle for USU, while his cousin, Johnson, is also a defensive tackle for the Aggies… Brother, Aisea, played football at Nevada… One of his sisters played volleyball at UC Riverside… Will serve a two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints before enrolling at Utah State… First name is pronounced Co-wah-see.

MALACHI KEELS WR • 6-2 • 190 • FR • HS • Escondido, California (Orange Glen HS)

High School: Earned first-team all-league honors as both a junior and senior at Orange Glen High School in Escondido, California… Caught 55 passes for 1,005 yards (18.3 ypr) and 12 touchdowns as a prep senior… Had four 100-yard receiving games, including a season-high 179 yards on five receptions and two touchdowns against Tri-City Christian HS, which included a career-long 94-yard touchdown catch… Added a season-high seven receptions for 142 yards and one touchdown against Santa Fe Christian HS… Added 22 tackles and one interception on defense… As a junior, he had 44 receptions for 866 yards (19.7 ypr) and nine touchdowns in just five games, as he averaged 173.6 receiving yards per game… Had four 100-yard receiving games and two games with double-digit receptions… Had a career-high three touchdown catches in the season-opener against Santa Fe Christian HS, as he caught seven passes for 185 yards… Had 10 catches for a career-high 300 yards and three touchdowns against University City HS… Caught a career-high 15 passes for 210 yards and one touchdown against La Costa Canyon HS… Also competes in track & field and was a member of the 4×100-meter relay team that placed first at the California Interscholastic Federation Regional Championships.

Personal: One of five children of Teddy and Tomika Keels… Plans on majoring in kinesiology at Utah State… Name is pronounced Mal-uh-kye Kills.

WEYLIN LAPUAHO OL • 6-4 • 295 • FR • HS • South Jordan, Utah (Bingham HS)

High School: Consensus three-star prospect according to 247Sports.com, Rivals.com and ESPN.com… Rated the 18th-best overall recruit in the state of Utah and the 53rd-best offensive lineman in the nation by 247Sports.com… Earned first-team all-region honors as a prep senior as he helped Bingham High School (Layton, Utah) post a 9-3 record and an appearance in the quarterfinals of the 2021 6A state playoffs, losing to eventual champion Lone Peak 21-14… Helped pave the way for the Miners to rush for 2,249 yards… Earned honorable mention all-state honors following his junior season in 2020 as he helped anchor a strong offensive line as the Miners rushed for 2,647 yards – 220.6 yards an outing – and 25 touchdowns… Bingham HS averaged 5.4 yards per carry and went 8-4, losing to eventual state champion Corner Canyon HS in the quarterfinals of the 6A state playoffs.

Personal: One of three children of Kelly Lapuaho… Is enrolled at Utah State for the spring 2022 semester… Undeclared on a college major… His cousin is USU defensive line coach Al Lapuaho… Last name is pronounced Lah-poo-ah-ho.

RYKER LOTULELEI LB • 6-2 • 230 • FR • HS • Salt Lake City, Utah (West HS)

High School: Three-star prospect and the 45th-best recruit in the state of Utah according to 247Sports.com… Earned second-team all-region honors as a prep senior at West High School in Salt Lake City, Utah, as he racked up 54 tackles, including 3.0 sacks and 5.5 tackles for loss, to go along with one interception for the Region 2-champion Panthers… Earned first-team all-region honors following his junior season as he had 50 tackles and helped Highland HS in Salt Lake City, Utah, to the first round of the 5A state tournament… A four-year member of the National Honor Society and honor roll… Also plays baseball.

Personal: One of four children of Anderson and Glenna Lotulelei… His brother, Hunter, is a freshman football player at Utah… His cousin, Star Lotulelei, played football at Utah and is in his ninth season in the NFL and currently with the Buffalo Bills… His cousin, Lowell Lotulelei, played football at Utah… Will serve a two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints before enrolling at Utah State…. Last name is pronounced Low-too-leh-lay.

ENOKA MIGAO DE • 6-5 • 230 • FR • RS • Temecula, California (Chaparral HS)

High School: Consensus three-star prospect according to 247Sports.com, Rivals.com and ESPN.com… Rated the 94th-best overall recruit in the state of California and the 59th-best edge defender in the nation by 247Sports.com… Had 97 tackles, which included 11.0 sacks and 24.0 tackles for loss, to go along with two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery over three seasons at Chaparral High School in Temecula, California…. Recorded 49 tackles, 7.0 sacks, 16.0 tackles for loss, and 19 quarterback hurries in just five games during his senior season… Played in the 2021 Polynesian Bowl All-Star Game in Hawaii.

Personal: Son of Tagipo and Angel Migao… Redshirted the 2021 season after joining the Aggie program in August, 2021… His twin brother, Elia, is an offensive lineman for USU… Undeclared on a college major… Name is pronounced Eh-no-kuh Ming-ow.

SIONE TAVO MOTU’APUAKA OL • 6-5 • 280 • FR • HS • Honolulu, Hawaii (Radford HS)

High School: Consensus three-star prospect according to 247Sports.com, Rivals.com and ESPN.com… Rated the fifth-best recruit in the state of Hawaii and the No. 104 interior offensive lineman in the country by 247Sports.com… Helped lead Radford High School in Honolulu, Hawaii, to an 8-4 overall record and a spot in the state playoffs as a senior.

Personal: One of seven children of Sione and Lisa Motu’apuaka… His brother, Hale, is a senior defensive tackle for USU… Name is pronounced See-oh-knee Tah-vo Mow-too-uh-poo-uh-kuh.

AUSTIN OKERWA WR • 6-2 • 180 • FR • HS • Salt Lake City, Utah (Skyline HS)

High School: Two-star prospect and the 61st-best recruit in the state of Utah according to 247Sports.com… Earned all-state and all-region honors following his senior season at Skyline High School in Salt Lake City, Utah… Had 48 receptions for 1,011 yards (21.1 ypr/91.9 ypg) and 11 touchdowns, to go along with 10 kickoff returns for 355 yards (35.5 ypr) and one touchdown… Posted four 100-yard receiving games as a prep senior… Had five receptions for 166 yards and a career-high three touchdowns against Juan Diego Catholic HS… Had a career-high 10 receptions for 140 yards and two touchdowns against Mountain View HS… Added seven receptions for a career-high 199 yards and one touchdown against Bountiful HS… Had eight receptions for 170 yards and one touchdown against East HS… Defensively, he had 27 tackles, which included 1.0 tackles for loss, to go along with four interceptions, two pass breakups, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery… Caught 29 passes for 622 yards (21.4 ypr) and six touchdowns during his sophomore season… Had three receptions for 134 yards against Brighton HS and four receptions for 105 yards against Murray HS… Also returned six kickoffs for 159 yards (26.5 ypr)… Competes in basketball and track & field, as well.

Personal: Son of Nyika Okerwa and Teresa Anderson… Last name is pronounced Ok-ru-wa.

BRONSON OLEVAO DB • 6-1 • 185 • FR • HS • Salt Lake City, Utah (Highland HS)

High School: Two-star prospect and the 47th-best recruit in the state of Utah according to 247Sports.com… Earned Utah Class 5A second-team all-state honors at safety and first-team all-region accolades at both safety and running back as a prep senior in 2018 at Highland High School in Salt Lake City, Utah… Offensively, he threw for 187 yards and three touchdowns, to go along with 702 rushing yards (11.7 ypc/70.2 ypg) and nine more scores, including rushing for 100 yards three times… Rushed for a season-high 199 yards on 23 carries (8.7 ypc) and a season-high-tying three touchdowns, to go along with one interception against Lehi HS… Had a season-long 85-yard touchdown reception, as well, and a season-high seven tackles against Pine View HS… Also played basketball.

Personal: One of five children of Kautai and Tiare Olevao… His dad played football at Utah and his sister, Lana, played basketball at Dixie State… Served a two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to Papeete, Tahiti, and Moorestown, New Jersey… Is enrolled at Utah State for the spring 2022 semester… Undeclared on a college major… Last name is pronounced Oh-leh-vow.

BRYCE RADFORD OL • 6-6 • 285 • FR • HS • Hyde Park, Utah (Green Canyon HS)

High School: Three-star prospect and the 34th-best recruit in the state of Utah according to 247Sports.com… Also a three-star recruit according to ESPN.com… Earned first-team all-region honors three-straight years and was named first-team all-state following his senior season at Green Canyon High School in North Logan, Utah… Garnered second-team all-state accolades following his junior season and was an honorable mention all-state selection as a sophomore… Had 68 pancakes as a senior for Green Canyon HS, which went 7-3, its best record in the program’s five-year history… Also competed in basketball and track & field.

Personal: Son of Curtis and Jodi Radford… His dad played football at Utah State (1994-97).

JETT SOLOMON S • 6-0 • 190 • FR • HS • Las Vegas, Nevada (Desert Pines HS)

High School: Three-star prospect and the 19th-best recruit in the state of Nevada according to 247Sports.com… Earned Class 5A All-Southern Nevada first-team honors as a prep senior at Desert Pines High School in Las Vegas, Nevada… As a senior, he recorded 36 tackles, which included 2.0 tackles for loss, to go along with two pass breakups and one interception… Had a season-high 11 tackles against Green Valley HS… Added 10 receptions for 145 yards and three touchdowns on offense.

Personal: One of seven children of Jarrett and Jaime Solomon… Plans on majoring in communications at Utah State.

ANTHONY SWITZER LB • 6-0 • 205 • JR • TR • Marion, Arkansas (Marion HS/Arkansas State)

Previous School: Three-star recruit by 247Sports.com as a four-year transfer… Spent three seasons (2019-21) at Arkansas State, appearing in 24 games with 15 starts… Had 92 total tackles, which included 5.0 tackles for loss, to go along with four pass breakups, three forced fumbles and one interception… Played in eight games with seven starts as a sophomore in 2021… Finished the season with 39 tackles, including one tackle for loss… Also had two pass breakups, one quarterback hurry and a forced fumble… Had a season-high eight tackles against Memphis and six stops against Coastal Carolina… Finished the 2020 season with 30 tackles, a team-high two forced fumbles, one interception and two pass breakups… Recorded at least one tackle in every game and had multiple stops in six outings… Had a season-high nine tackles against Coastal Carolina… Also had an interception and forced fumble against the Chanticleers… Added six tackles against Georgia State and five stops against Kansas State… Tallied three tackles, a forced fumble and a pass breakup against Central Arkansas… Posted 23 tackles and 3.0 tackles for loss as a true freshman in 2019… Fifteen of his 23 tackles came in the last two regular-season games… Had a season-high eight tackles against Georgia Southern, to go along with seven tackles against South Alabama, and six stops against Texas State… Posted a season-high 2.0 tackles for loss against TSU… Tallied at least one tackle in five games and had at least six stops in three contests… Was a member of the Arkansas State Athletic Director’s Honor Roll in 2019 and 2020.

High School: Two-star recruit by 247Sports.com… Ranked the No. 47 player in Arkansas by Rivals.com… Named Arkansas Activities Association (AAA) Class 6A all-state as a senior in 2018 at Marion (Arkansas) High School, as he registered 51 total tackles, including 25 solo, and an interception… A member of the Dean’s List and honor roll… Also competed in basketball, baseball and track & field.

Personal: Son of David Switzer and Ruby Long… Has four sisters and three brothers… Is enrolled at Utah State for the spring 2022 semester and majoring in physical education teaching.

MJ TAFISI LB • 6-0 • 230 • JR • TR • West Jordan, Utah (Alta HS/Washington)

Previous School: Three-star recruit by 247Sports.com as a four-year transfer… Spent four seasons (2018-21) at Washington, appearing in 22 games… Finished his Husky career with 40 tackles, including 1.0 sacks and 1.5 tackles for loss, to go along with one pass breakup… Had 20 tackles, including 0.5 tackles for loss, and a pass breakup in eight games this past season… Tied his career high with five tackles against California and had four stops against both Stanford and Montana… Played in all four games in 2020 and had four tackles, including a season-high two stops, which included a sack, against Arizona… Appeared in seven games as a redshirt freshman in 2019 and had 13 tackles, including a career-high five stops against Eastern Washington… Redshirted the 2018 season as he played in three games and had three tackles, including a season-high two stops against Oregon State.

High School: Three-star prospect and the 10th-best recruit in the state of Utah according to 247Sports.com… Listed as the No. 24 inside linebacker in the country by 247Sports.com… Ranked the No. 23 inside linebacker in the nation by ESPN and No. 24 by Rivals.com as he tallied 418 tackles, including 37.0 tackles for loss, during his prep career at Alta High School in Sandy, Utah… Named the 5A Defensive Player of the Year as a senior in 2017, as he posted 133 tackles, including 19.0 tackles for loss, to go along with four interceptions… Also earned first-team all-state honors following his senior season… Posted 200 tackles, including 16.0 tackles for loss, as a junior to help the Hawks go 11-2 and make it to the semifinals of the 4A state playoffs… Helped the Hawks to an 8-4 mark and the 4A state quarterfinals as a sophomore in 2015… Also played on the varsity team as a freshman in 2014.

Personal: One of three sons of Moeilealoalo and Salome Tafisi… Is enrolled at Utah State for the 2022 spring semester and majoring in interdisciplinary studies… Last name is pronounced Tuh-fee-cee.

ADAM TOMCZYK DT • 6-4 • 260 • FR • HS • Los Alamitos, California (Los Alamitos HS)

High School: Three-star recruit by ESPN.com and 247Sports.com… Helped lead Los Alamitos (California) High School to a 9-2 overall record as a senior in 2021, losing to St. John Bosco HS in the opening round of the CIF Southern Section Division I playoffs… Recorded 79 career tackles, including 12.5 sacks, three quarterback hurries and one forced fumble for the Griffins… Caught one pass for a 3-yard touchdown as a senior… Finished his senior year with 47 tackles, including 9.0 sacks and 12.0 tackles for loss, to go along with one forced fumble… Selected as the co-Defensive Lineman of the Year in the Sunset League as a junior as he helped Los Alamitos HS go 6-0… Recorded 31 tackles, including 4.0 sacks and 8.0 tackles for loss, and one pass breakup during the shortened spring season… Ranked second on his team in tackles for loss… Also plays baseball in high school.

Personal: One of two sons of John and Kim Tomczyk… Plans on majoring in business at Utah State… Last name is pronounced Tom-check.

CHASE TUATAGALOA QB • 6-4 • 200 • FR • HS • Orem, Utah (Orem HS)

High School: Three-star recruit and the No. 43 prospect from the state of Utah according to ESPN.com… Also a three-star recruit according to 247Sports.com… Played both quarterback and tight end in high school… Transferred to Orem (Utah) High School from Bingham HS prior to the 2019 season… Helped the Tigers capture back-to-back 5A state titles as a sophomore and junior… Completed 127-of-201 passes (63.2 percent) for 1,683 yards and 17 touchdowns as a senior in 2021, leading Orem HS to the semifinals of the state playoffs… Was 23-of-44 passing for 415 yards and four touchdowns, both career highs, against Desert Pines HS in Las Vegas, Nevada… Had multiple touchdown passes in six of the Tigers’ 10 games… Was 16-of-22 passing for 120 yards and two touchdowns in the semifinal loss to Springville HS… Also had two touchdown passes against Jordan HS, Pleasant Grove HS and East HS… Completed just seven passes, including three for touchdowns, in a 68-0 rout over rival Mountain View HS… Rushed for 222 yards and one touchdown on 45 carries during the season… Ran for a career-high 68 yards on a career-high 11 attempts against Springville HS… His lone rushing touchdown was on a 3-yard run as the visiting Tigers upset Bountiful HS 40-33 in the quarterfinals of the state playoffs… Also intercepted one pass and kicked one extra point… During an injury-shortened junior campaign, caught seven passes for 81 yards and one touchdown.

Personal: One of three children of Nelson and Carmen Tuatagaloa… Last name is pronounced Too-uh-tung-uh-low-uh.

TOM TURPIN DE • 6-4 • 240 • FR • HS • Washington Terrace, Utah (Bonneville HS)

High School: Named the Region 5 Defensive MVP and garnered honorable mention all-state honors following his senior season at Bonneville High School in Washington Terrace, Utah… Totaled 72 tackles, which included 9.0 sacks and 19.0 tackles for loss, during his last two seasons as he helped the Lakers to an 8-2 record with a Region 5 title in 2020 and a 6-5 mark with a first-round playoff win in 2021… Earned all-area second-team honors following his senior season as he had 33 tackles, which included 3.0 sacks and 9.0 tackles for loss… Had five tackles, which included 2.0 sacks and 3.0 tackles for loss, against Sky View HS… Had a season-high six stops against both Viewmont HS and Box Elder HS… Posted 39 tackles, which included 6.0 sacks and 10.0 tackles for loss, during his junior season, to go along with one forced fumble and one fumble recovery… Had a career-high eight tackles, which included 2.0 sacks and a career-best 5.0 tackles for loss, against Farmington HS.

Personal: One of six children of Chris and Jessica Turpin… His dad played football at BYU, while both of his brothers played football at Snow College… Plans on majoring in accounting at Utah State.

TERRELL VAUGHN WR • 5-10 • 180 • JR • JC • Oxnard, California (Westlake HS/Ventura JC)

Junior College: Earned California Community College Football Coaches Association (CCCFCA) All-American honors and was a two-time Southern California Football Association (SCFA) Northern Conference first-team selection at wide receiver at Ventura (California) Junior College… Finished his junior college career with a school-record 149 receptions for 1,715 yards and 20 touchdowns, to go along with 10 100-yard receiving games… As a sophomore, he caught 58 passes for 736 yards (12.7 ypr) and eight touchdowns, while returning five kickoffs for 165 yards and 11 punts for 139 yards and one touchdown… Had five 100-yard receiving games as a sophomore, including a season-high seven receptions for 110 yards and a career-high-tying two touchdowns against San Diego Mesa JC… Also had seven receptions for 100 yards and one touchdown against Saddleback JC… Had five receptions for 102 yards, including a season-long 72-yard touchdown, against Moorpark JC… Was named his team’s Offensive MVP as a freshman in 2019, as he had 91 receptions for 979 yards (10.8 ypr) and 12 touchdowns, to go along with seven kickoff returns for 149 yards… Posted five 100-yard receiving games as a freshman and had four games with double-digit receptions… Also had two touchdown catches in four different games… Caught a career-high 15 passes for a career-best 151 yards and a career-high-tying two touchdowns against Fullerton JC… Added 10 receptions for 116 yards and two touchdowns against East Los Angeles JC and had 10 receptions for 109 yards and two touchdowns against Saddleback JC… Also had eight receptions for 116 yards and two touchdowns against Orange Coast CC… As a freshman, he set the single-season school record for receptions (91) and finished second all-time in touchdown receptions (12) as he also earned first-team all-region honors as he helped the Pirates to a 9-3 record and a 4-1 conference mark to claim a share of the Northern Conference title.

High School: Played in just five games during his senior season at Westlake High School in Thousand Oaks, California… Earned all-conference honors as both a sophomore and junior at Newbury Park (California) High School, as he had 74 receptions for 926 yards (12.5 ypr) and four touchdowns, and rushed for 201 yards on 30 carries (6.7 ypc) and three touchdowns… As a junior, he caught 16 passes for 259 yards and two touchdowns, and returned 15 kickoffs for 327 yards… During his sophomore season, he caught 58 passes for 667 yards and two touchdowns, and rushed for 166 yards on 22 carries with three touchdowns as he was named his team’s MVP.

Personal: Son of Justin Vaughn and Nicole Gomez… Has three sisters and one brother… Enrolled at Utah State for the spring 2022 semester and is majoring in physical education teaching… First name is pronounced Tuh-rell.

JOSH WILLIAMS LB • 6-2 • 205 • FR • HS • Mesquite, Texas (Mesquite HS)

High School: Three-star recruit by 247Sports.com… Earned first-team all-district honors following his senior season at Mesquite (Texas) High School in 2021 as he recorded 89 tackles, including 3.0 sacks and 6.0 tackles for loss, to go along with two interceptions, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one pass breakup… Scored two defensive touchdowns during his senior campaign on a fumble recovery and interception… Also blocked five field goals and one punt in 2021… Had three double-digit tackle outings during his senior season, including a career-high 14 stops against both Horn HS and Sachse HS… Also had 11 tackles against Arlington HS… Had five kickoffs for 169 yards, averaging 33.8 yards per kick… Also punted 44 times for 1,574 yards and an average of 34.6 yards per punt… Participated in track & field in high school, as well.

Personal: Son of John and Sherri Hanks… Has two brothers and one sister.

LEVI WILLIAMS QB • 6-5 • 225 • SO • TR • Canyon Lake, Texas (Smithson Valley HS/Wyoming)

Previous School: Four-star recruit by 247Sports.com as a four-year transfer… Spent three seasons at Wyoming (2019-21) as he played in 18 games with 11 starts… Was 142-of-264 (.538) passing for 2,111 yards with 13 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, while rushing for 720 yards on 160 carries (4.5 ypr) and 10 touchdowns… As a redshirt freshman this past season, he was 72-of-120 (.600) passing for 990 yards with nine touchdowns and five interceptions, while rushing for 482 yards on 72 carries (6.7 ypr) and five touchdowns… Became the first quarterback in college bowl history to rush for 200 yards, score four rushing touchdowns and pass for one touchdown in a bowl game, as he was named the Offensive MVP in UW’s 52-38 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl win against Kent State… Rushed for a career-high 200 yards on 16 carries (12.5 ypr) and a career-best four touchdowns, including a career-long 80-yard run, against the Golden Flashes, while also completing 9-of-11 passes for 127 yards and another touchdown… Those 200 rushing yards are the fifth-most in bowl game history by a quarterback… Was 12-of-15 passing for 242 yards and two touchdowns in a 44-17 road win at Utah State… Rushed for 116 yards on 12 carries, including a 52-yard touchdown, against Colorado State… Had a career-long 74-yard completion at Boise State… Played in six games in 2020, making five starts, and finished the season 59-of-119 (.496) passing for 877 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions… Also rushed for 100 yards on 56 carries (1.8 ypr) with six touchdowns… Was 19-of-31 (.612) passing for 321 yards against Colorado State, all of which are career highs… Passed for 227 yards in the season-opener against Nevada, as he was 16-of-31 with one touchdown and one interception… Had a then-career-high three rushing touchdowns against UNLV… Redshirted during his freshman season in 2019 as he played in three games and completed 19-of-39 (.487) passes for 343 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions, while rushing for 181 yards on 40 carries (4.5 ypr)… Threw for a season-high 234 yards and a career-high three touchdowns in his first-career start against Georgia State in the Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl… Added 168 yards of total offense (89 passing, 79 rushing) against Air Force and had his first-career rushing touchdown against Colorado State.

High School: Three-star recruit by Rivals.com, 247Sports.com and ESPN.com… Ranked as the fifth-best pro-style quarterback in the state of Texas by 247Sports.com in 2018… Earned Texas Class 6A first-team all-District 26 honors and second-team all-San Antonio honors as a prep senior at Smithson Valley High School in Canyon Lake, Texas, as he passed for 3,239 yards and 32 touchdowns, while rushing for 1,230 yards and 16 touchdowns… As a junior, he passed for 2,111 yards and 25 touchdowns, while rushing for 383 yards and six touchdowns… Earned academic all-district honors twice during his high school career, and was voted a team captain as a senior… Also competed in track & field and helped his team to a state championship.

Personal: One of four children of Todd and Sherie Williams… Sister, Kainah, played volleyball at Liberty and is a graduate transfer at Texas-Arlington… Sister, Rebekah, will be a freshman volleyball player at Louisiana Tech this fall… Is enrolled at Utah State for the spring 2022 semester and majoring in journalism.

XAVIER WILLIAMS WR • 6-1 • 190 • JR • TR • Hollywood, Florida (Chaminade-Madonna Prep/Alabama)

Previous School: Three-star recruit by to 247Sports.com as a graduate transfer… Spent four seasons at Alabama (2018-21) and appeared in 11 games… Did not play during the 2021 campaign… Caught three passes for 24 yards in 2020, as he had one reception for 12 yards against Florida (12/19/20) in the SEC Championship Game and one reception for 12 yards and a first down against No. 3 Ohio State (1/11/21) in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

High School: Four-star prospect by all major recruiting outlets… Rated as the No. 3 receiver, No. 29 player and eighth-best player from Florida by ESPN.com… Ranked the 33rd-best receiver and 32nd-best player in Florida by Rivals.com… Rated as the No. 45 receiver and No. 38 prospect in the Sunshine State by 247Sports.com… Ranked as the No. 23 player in Florida and No. 26 receiver nationally by 247Sports.com… Participated in Nike’s “The Opening,” and took part in the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge… Selected to play in the Under Armour All-America Game… Helped lead Chaminade-Madonna Prep to back-to-back state championship games in 2016 and 2017, and the Class 3A state championship in 2017… Caught a 55-yard touchdown pass in Chaminade’s 31-28 championship game victory… Finished the season with 18 receptions for 387 yards and six touchdowns to give him 1,647 yards and 21 touchdowns on 67 career receptions.

Personal: One of four sons of Eddie and Michelle Williams… Graduated from Alabama in the fall of 2021 with a general studies degree… Is enrolled at Utah State for the 2022 spring semester and working on his second bachelor’s degree in agricultural systems technology.