Wednesday’s new COVID cases number 3,609, with 13 more deaths

With 3,609 new positive cases of coronavirus Wednesday — 261 of those in northern Utah — the Utah Department of Health (UDOH) reported there have been 891,977 cases in Utah over the 23 months of the pandemic.

Since Tuesday 13 more Utahns died of COVID-19. From the start of the pandemic the lives of 4,150 Utahns have been lost to the virus. That includes 204 in northern Utah with 92 in Cache County, 109 in Box Elder County and three in Rich County.

Hospitalizations reported Wednesday amount to 781 Utahns, down from 791 on Tuesday, while 183 of those are in intensive care. ICUs in Utah’s larger hospitals were at almost 91 percent capacity Wednesday. Since the pandemic began over 32,000 Utahs have been hospitalized.

The total northern Utah case count has reached 49,459 while 1,900 in the district have been hospitalized during the pandemic.

With 4,630 people vaccinated since Tuesday, the number of Utahns fully vaccinated stands at more than 1.949 million, 60 percent of the state’s population. About 4.8 million doses have been administered statewide.

More than 100,000 in northern Utah are totally vaccinated and that is 67.3 percent of the population in the Bear River Health District. Almost 71 percent of those living in Cache County are fully vaccinated.) More than 215,000 total doses have been administered in the district.

Since Tuesday, 8,895 Utahns were tested which means more than 4.8 million people have been tested and more than 8.9 million total tests have been administered the last 23 months. Total tests administered since Tuesday are 23,143.

Utah’s new rolling seven-day average for positive tests has grown to 4,276 a day.

The new seven-day rolling average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 42.5 percent while the rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 26.5 percent.

UDOH reported that in the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 9.2 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19.

Idaho’s Wednesday COVID update indicates 4,425 coronavirus deaths and the new total of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 382,466 statewide. New case counts in the three southeast Idaho counties include 2,173 total positives in Franklin County, 876 in Bear Lake County and 752 in Oneida County.