November 14, 1923 – February 3, 2022 (age 98)

Alice Nuffer Anderson passed away on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at the age of 98, surrounded by loved ones, which included 5 generations.

Alice Anderson was born on November 14, 1923 in Preston, Idaho to Charles Fredrick and Ruth Gamble Nuffer. She grew up on a farm in Dayton, Idaho and graduated from Weston High School. She married Roland Anderson on July 31, 1943. They were married for 76 years. They were parents of Brent , Ronda, and Rodney.

Alice loved to cheer on her favorite basketball team, the Jazz and was a faithful game watcher. She was a woman of service to those around her. She worked as a temple worker in the Logan Temple for 9 years. She loved volunteering as a lunch lady at Park Elementary and also as a pink lady in the Logan Hospital. Alice loved gardening, yard work and helping Roland in the green house. She was a member of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers.

In her younger years while Roland was in the war, she worked at the train station as a telegraph operator and learned Morse code. She made many beautiful quilts which her children, grandchildren and friends enjoy. After her son Brent passed away, she taught herself to paint and became a very skilled artist. She and Roland enjoyed traveling with their friends to many interesting places. She also had a great love for animals. She raised Siamese cats and enjoyed her latest companion, Buffy.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her son Brent, brothers, Leon and Dallen, and her husband Roland.

She is survived by daughter, Ronda Strong, son Rodney Anderson (Juliann) and daughter in law Judy Greene (Brent). She has 11 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren. Alice was adored by her family. She knew the details of her grandchildren’s lives and created many fun memories for them.

